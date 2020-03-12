Ian Bailey faces four charges, including drug-driving, at Cork court

Ian Bailey has appeared before a district court in Co. Cork on four charges following his arrest last August, including for alleged drug driving.

Mr Bailey, aged 63 and of Priary, Lisscaha in Schull in West Cork was at Bantry District Court today where the matter was adjourned until April 23 for a plea or a date for trial.

Mr Bailey, a writer and poet, faces four charges: possession of cannabis in his car, possession of cannabis at Bantry Garda Station, driving while cannabis was in his system, and allowing his car to be used for possession of cannabis.

He had been stopped at around 9pm on August 25 last at Schull. Gardaí allege that he was not wearing a seatbelt and that there was a smell of alcohol in the vehicle.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, having failed a roadside breath test, but he then passed the evidencer test at Bantry Garda Station.

It is alleged he failed an oral fluid test and that blood samples taken by a doctor at Bantry Garda Station later tested positive for the presence of cannabis.

In court in Bantry, Mr Bailey’s solicitor, Ray Hennessy, requested copies of statements in relation to the case. Sgt Paul Kelly said the statements would be handed over.

Mr Hennessy also asked Judge Carol Anne Coolican for legal aid on behalf of his client and said he would provide a statement of means.

The judge said the order would be granted subject to that statement of means being produced.

Mr Bailey sat at the rear of the small courtroom as the matter was dealt with.