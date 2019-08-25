News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ian Bailey arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Ian Bailey pictured in West Cork earlier this year.
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 11:29 PM

Ian Bailey has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was tonight being detained in Bantry Garda Station.

The journalist and writer, 62, was found guilty in absentia by a court in France earlier this year of the murder of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier near her holiday home in Schull in December 1996. Mr Bailey has consistently denied any involvement in her death and refused to attend the trial, the holding of which was also strongly criticised by his solicitor, Frank Buttimer.

It’s understood that Mr Bailey was arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of a drink-driving offence not far from his home.

Gardaí provided a one-line statement which did not refer to Mr Bailey by name.

”Gardaí in Schull have this evening, Sunday 25th August, 2019 arrested a man (60s) in relation to a drunk driving offence,” the Garda statement said.

“He is currently detained at Bantry Garda Station. Investigations ongoing.”

Gardaí in Bantry made no comment on the matter.

Mr Bailey was seen at his regular stall at Skibbereen Farmer’s Market on Saturday afternoon.

Attempts by French authorities to have him extradited to France in connection with Ms du Plantier’s death have so far failed, despite the issuing of European arrest warrants. Mr Bailey’s representatives expect that fresh attempts will be made in light of the finding of the French court earlier this year, which they have roundly rejected.

Ian Bailey

