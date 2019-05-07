NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Call for improved mental health services after report shows 70 school children died by suicide in 2017

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 01:49 PM

The Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) has called on the government to prioritise mental health services in secondary schools as shocking statistics were highlighted at a presentation to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Future of Mental Health.

The presentation highlighted that 70 Irish children, of school-going age, died by suicide in 2017.

The IACP has described these statistics as "shocking" and said that "urgent action is required to reverse" them.

The IACP has proposed the expansion of existing mental health supports in secondary school with a school-based therapeutic counselling service under the Pathfinder initiative which would provide students with direct and timely support.

The service would be activated as necessary by referrals as appropriate from within the school in the form of an on-call therapeutic counselling service.

Speaking about the mental health crisis in Ireland, CEO of the IACP, Lisa Molloy, said:

Any action plan decided upon, should have at its core a state-funded School-based Therapeutic Counselling (SBTC) service, which would be accessible to all second-level children in need of mental health support.

“The IACP acknowledges the invaluable work being carried out by school guidance counsellors, teachers, and other professionals, in providing front-line support to children at second-level, who are experiencing mental health difficulties."

The IACP believes that a School-based Therapeutic Counselling (SBTC) service would not only provide early intervention for children experiencing mental health issues, but would provide ancillary support to professionals in schools, who are managing the issues on a daily basis.

The IACP is set to present their proposal for school-based therapeutic counselling in second-level schools, in Leinster House tomorrow.

    If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health issues you can contact:

  • Samaritans - 116 123, text 087 2609090 or email jo@samaritans.ie

  • Pieta House (Suicide & Self-harm) - 1800 247 247 or 01 623 5606

  • Aware (Depression, Bi-Polar Disorder & Anxiety) - 1800 80 48 48

  • Grow (Mental Health support & Recovery) - 1890 474 474

  • Bodywhys (Eating Disorders Associations of Ireland) - 1890 200 444

  • Childline (for under 18s) - 1800 66 66 66

