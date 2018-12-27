IAA publishes report into 2016 incident involving passenger plane approaching Cork Airport

The Irish Aviation Authority has published a report into a serious incident involving a passenger plane carrying 59 passengers and 4 crew approaching Cork airport in August 2016.

Pilots on the aircraft, which was en route from Birmingham, received an electrical fault warning followed by signs of smoke in the cockpit.

According to the IAA, both pilots had to put on oxygen masks and issue a Mayday alert to air traffic control.

The report finds the problem was caused by a static inverter, a device used to change current directions.

The IAA made a safety recommendation about this equipment to operators of the aircraft type which they say is now being undertaken by the manufacturer.