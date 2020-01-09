'I won’t take a drink, I promise you': Bail for man charged with threatening to shoot ex-wife

A 49-year-old man was released on bail after three nights in jail on a charge of barging into his ex-wife’s house on Sunday night and threatened to shoot her and her new partner.

Judge Olann Kelleher had adjourned the case until today for a renewal of the bail application.

The judge said that what encouraged him to do this was the evidence from the defendant’s ex-wife that her fear was of him coming to the house when drunk but she did not fear him when sober.

The defendant was called by solicitor Diane Hallahan who said the defendant had a terrible time in custody and did not want be there.

Judge Kelleher said, “If I thought he would not be drinking I might take a different view.” The accused said, “Your honour, I won’t take a drink, I promise you.”

The judge remanded him on bail on condition that he would have no contact – direct or indirect – with his wife, would keep an 11pm curfew and abstain from all intoxicants.

The case was adjourned until January 16.

The accused was charged by Garda Keith Shier on Monday with breaching a safety order by putting his ex-wife in fear.

It was alleged at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court that the defendant entered his wife’s home by force, pushing her out of the way as he forced his way in the front door and run upstairs to the children’s bedroom. He was later arrested in the house in a highly intoxicated state, Garda Shier said.

The guard testified, “He made threats that he would shoot both parties.”