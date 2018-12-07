‘I will never give up hope that Trevor will come home’

The father of Trevor Deely has told how he refuses to abandon his dream that his missing son will one day walk back through the front door of his family home.

Trevor Deely went missing on December 8, 2000, aged 22.

Heartbroken parents Michael and Ann Deely have endured yet another agonising year in which not one single lead has emerged into their youngest son’s baffling disappearance.

However, speaking on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the last sighting of the then-22-year-old, resolute Michael said he is still clinging on to a faint glimmer of hope that his son will be found alive.

In an emotional appeal for information, he said: “My family and I have suffered for far too long. Time has stood still for us since Trevor disappeared. We’re desperate for information and, to be honest, I really don’t know where we go from here.

“But I know that someone out there must know something, so I ask that person to please give us some hope this Christmas by contacting the gardaí and giving us the lead we need to find Trevor.”

The missing bank official, who would have turned 40 in August this year, was last seen on December 8, 2000, as he made his way home from his office Christmas party to his apartment in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

The last-known images of him, which were captured on CCTV, show him walking across Baggot St Bridge towards Haddington Rd at 4.14am. A man dressed in black, who gardaí believe also spoke to Trevor outside his place of work minutes before, can be seen following him in the direction of Haddington Rd.

A cold case review was begun by gardaí in December 2015, with swathes of evidence gathered and witnesses reinterviewed.

A fresh appeal was then issued in April last year, with gardaí releasing digitally-enhanced VHS footage taken on the night of Trevor’s disappearance.

In August last year, a thorough garda-led dig of a 12-acre site in west Dublin revealed a wasteland used by criminals as search teams discovered a gun and a sizeable drugs stash.

However, the family’s dream of a breakthrough was dashed when gardaí confirmed there was no evidence that Trevor had been buried there.

And despite a €100,000 Crimestopper reward still available for credible information on Trevor, there have been no new leads since.

Michael, who is a devout Catholic, said the pain of not knowing where his son is will be all the more unbearable today when he leads his family, including his three other adult children, in a prayer service for Trevor near their home in Naas, Co Kildare.

He said: “Nothing has changed at all this year. Things are as hard as they ever were, and we’ve had no new information at all. Trevor is never out of my mind.

“It’s my dearest dream to see him come home to me again, to walk through the door of our home. I will never give up hope.”