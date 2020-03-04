'I will find you and kill you' - Cork man's text to ex-partner

“I will find you and kill you” – that was the text message sent after midnight by a 42-year-old man to his ex-partner and yesterday he was remanded in custody for a week for the threatening charge.

Garda Chris Daly arrested the accused and brought him before Cork District Court for breaching a safety order by threatening to kill the young woman and putting her in fear. Garda Daly said there was an objection to bail being granted.

The accused said he was vexed because he believed his ex-partner was in another relationship.

The first text of a threatening nature state, “Fuck him for me, c***.”

The next one said, “Night, c***face, I will sort you out for good.”

By half past midnight the last text arrived, stating, “I will find you and kill you.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis asked the complainant how she felt after receiving the texts and she replied at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court where the parties cannot be identified, “I was afraid he would find me.”

Asked to specify how she felt after receiving the third text, she said: “I was afraid he would find me and I don’t know what he would do.”

The defendant was called by his solicitor Brian Long to give evidence in his own bail application.

“How can you convince the court you will not have any further contact with her?”

He replied, “I won’t anymore… I just want to move on with my life. I can give 100% assurance I won’t text, I won’t follow her, I won’t frighten her in any way anymore.”

Mr Long asked if he would agree to arrange child access only through third parties and he said he would be happy to do that.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the texts on the night/early hours of February 26/27 appeared to start in relation to child access but get continually worse.

The defendant replied, “I got vexed.”

Sgt Davis asked, “What reasonable person could not take that as a threat?”

The accused replied, “I understand totally. I was just vexed. I was annoyed really. What it is, is she is meeting another fella. That is hard to get over. It is not my fault. It is not her fault but it is hard to get over.”

The sergeant asked, “Did you mean it to be a threat?” He replied, “At the time, yes. But I am not that type of person. I am not.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said one of the grounds for objecting to bail in the case was concern that he would interfere with a witness.

“There is a threat to kill. The court has to take it seriously. I will remand him in custody for one week.”

The charge of breaching the safety order was brought under the Domestic Violence Act.