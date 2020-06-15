News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'I wanted to get rid of Fine Gael' - Fianna Fáil councillors to fight Programme for Government

Fairer Future said the coalition deal published today will amount to a continuation of the status quo by keeping Fine Gael in power. Pic: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 09:18 PM

A group representing 50 Fianna Fáil councillors and a thousand grassroots members has said it will campaign against the Programme for Government.

Tipperary county councillor Kieran Bourke says it's not what he campaigned for in the general election race.

Cllr Bourke said: "I told people at the doorstep that I wanted to get rid of the Fine Gael government, that they should be put out of office.

"Now I feel I have to go back to those people and say 'no, no, no, I wasn't telling you the truth. I'm now supporting them, my party is supporting them, we want to keep them in office'."

