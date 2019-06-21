News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'I wanted him to be ashamed of what he did' - Cork man speaks out after rapist is sentenced

Victim Dylan Higgins waived his right to anonymity so his rapist, Anthony Moynihan (54), of Croccane, Rostellan, Midleton, Co Cork, could be named. Picture: Collins Courts
By Joel Slattery
Friday, June 21, 2019 - 06:30 PM

The Cork man who was raped as an 11-year-old has spoken out about his ordeal on the day his abuser was sentenced to seven years in jail.

Anthony Moynihan of Croccane, Rostellan, Midleton was today sentenced in his absence after he failed to appear at the Central Criminal Court.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest which gardaí said would hopefully be executed over the weekend.

Speaking to Virgin Media News after the case, victim Dylan Higgins, who previously waived his right to anonymity so that Moynihan could be named, said he was happy with the sentence - but not with the no-show.

"I'm happy with the sentencing but I'm not delighted that he didn't show up. I'm not happy with the no-show," Mr Higgins, who the judge said should “tremendous courage" in coming forward, said.

READ MORE

Warrant issued for Cork man, 54, who was jailed today in his absence for rape of boy, 11

Describing how he felt about his abuser, Mr Higgins said:

He's evil, he's bad and he's just not a nice person. He's sick, he's sick in the head.

Dylan also his explained his decision to come forward: "I think all people like him, all monsters like him should be named and shamed for what they have done to people, that's why (I came forward).

"I wanted him to be ashamed of what he did. I want everyone to know, to be aware of him, and just to know that face," he added.

Dylan struggled after the horrific attack and said for years he faced an internal struggle over whether or not to tell his parents about what happened.

I suffered because I was fighting with myself in my own head about telling my parents and trying to find the courage to tell them. But I couldn't find the courage.

"Before I went forward, I couldn't go to sleep without thinking about it, thinking about what I have been though. I couldn't cry about it, I just thought about it every time.

Anthony Moynihan of Croccane, Rostellan, Midleton was today sentenced in his absence after he failed to appear at the Central Criminal Court.
Anthony Moynihan of Croccane, Rostellan, Midleton was today sentenced in his absence after he failed to appear at the Central Criminal Court.

"I was close to the edge, very close to the edge of not being a survivor but I have been a victim all my life."

Dylan had this advice to other victims of sexual abuse:

Keep your head high and keep yourself going and don't ever think you are worthless because you're not

Dylan, who is a father of one, is currently engaged to be married.

READ MORE

Widow, 91, unable to leave home after neighbours put up concrete barrier, court told

More on this topic

Illegal dump site could be used for Traveller housing

Cork business leaders and politicians say tougher approach needed after partial building collapse

Cork exhibition celebrates first public sitting of Dáil Éireann

Exhibition of comic book art set to take place in Cork

CorkSexual AbuseCourt CaseTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Taoiseach pushing to get ‘influential’ Irish EU role

Government urged to investigate Troubles’ killings in Ireland

Gardaí investigating after man shot in Drogheda

Two senior prison staff face fraud investigations


Lifestyle

Seven common concealer mistakes and how to avoid them

Tried and tested: Waterproof mascaras, facial SPFs and serums

Theatre for One: Intimate one-on-one theatre is an enjoyable new experience

Wish List: Your top buys for indoors and outdoors this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »