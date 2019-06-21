'I wanted him to be ashamed of what he did' - Cork man speaks out after rapist is sentenced

The Cork man who was raped as an 11-year-old has spoken out about his ordeal on the day his abuser was sentenced to seven years in jail.

Anthony Moynihan of Croccane, Rostellan, Midleton was today sentenced in his absence after he failed to appear at the Central Criminal Court.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest which gardaí said would hopefully be executed over the weekend.

Speaking to Virgin Media News after the case, victim Dylan Higgins, who previously waived his right to anonymity so that Moynihan could be named, said he was happy with the sentence - but not with the no-show.

"I'm happy with the sentencing but I'm not delighted that he didn't show up. I'm not happy with the no-show," Mr Higgins, who the judge said should “tremendous courage" in coming forward, said.

Describing how he felt about his abuser, Mr Higgins said:

He's evil, he's bad and he's just not a nice person. He's sick, he's sick in the head.

Dylan also his explained his decision to come forward: "I think all people like him, all monsters like him should be named and shamed for what they have done to people, that's why (I came forward).

#WATCH A child rape survivor has spoken of his relief after his abuser Anthony Moynihan was jailed for seven years Brave Dylan Higgins spoke to @PaulByrne_1 #VMNews and gave some important advice to other victims pic.twitter.com/MeLaDUIrdc — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) June 21, 2019

"I wanted him to be ashamed of what he did. I want everyone to know, to be aware of him, and just to know that face," he added.

Dylan struggled after the horrific attack and said for years he faced an internal struggle over whether or not to tell his parents about what happened.

I suffered because I was fighting with myself in my own head about telling my parents and trying to find the courage to tell them. But I couldn't find the courage.

"Before I went forward, I couldn't go to sleep without thinking about it, thinking about what I have been though. I couldn't cry about it, I just thought about it every time.

"I was close to the edge, very close to the edge of not being a survivor but I have been a victim all my life."

Dylan had this advice to other victims of sexual abuse:

Keep your head high and keep yourself going and don't ever think you are worthless because you're not

Dylan, who is a father of one, is currently engaged to be married.