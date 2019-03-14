NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'I thought Irish Water took over that?' asks judge as boy gets €20k damages from council over gully fall

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 12:06 PM
By Stephen Maguire

A child who tripped over a gully near his home and broke his arm in two places has been awarded €20,000 damages.

The boy, who was five at the time of the accident, fell near his home in Dungloe, Co Donegal, on July 3, 2015.

The boy sued Donegal County Council through his parents for damages at Letterkenny Circuit Civil Court.

Judge James O'Donoghue asked: "I thought Irish Water took over all that?"

Barrister Patricia McCallum, instructed by solicitor Cormac Hartnett, told the court that this area was still governed by Donegal County Council.

The boy's parents, who were in court, told the Judge that their son is now aged nine and had made a full recovery.

Judge O'Donoghue approved the offer as well as costs to the boy's legal team.

