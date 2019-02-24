'I think we need to be realisitc' - Martin says he will not call 2019 election

Micheál Martin has said that he will not call an election in 2019 no matter what happens with Brexit.

Some members of his party want an election sooner rather than later if there's an extension to Brexit or a deal reached.

Even more wanted to pull down the government over the scandal surrounding the overruns at the National Children's Hospital.

Micheál Martin dealt with grassroot rumblings from his party head-on at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in Dublin.

The Fianna Fáil leader said that pulling out of government in the run-up to Brexit would only leave the country exposed at a time of great threat.

We're going to give the government space for 2019 because, as I said yesterday, you can't extend confidence and supply on a piecemeal basis.

"First of all the extension will be a short extension. I think we need to be realistic about that."

He also lashed out at what he described as "an out of touch" government with missed targets and failing policies on housing and health.

"Through this winter, every night over 150 people have been sleeping on the streets of our capital city. And what have we heard from Fine Gael?

"Their leader announced 'we have a plan and it's working', their Minister celebrated the latest housing figures, figures which showed a perfect record for his government of missing every target."

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach will take comfort from the latest political opinion poll out today.

Despite the recent nurses' strike and rows over spending for the National Children's Hospital, Fine Gael have lost just 1% and still head the leader board at 31%.

Fianna Fáil is 7 points behind, up 2 on 24% in today's RedC poll for the Sunday Business Post.