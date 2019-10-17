News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'I think they were trying to kill me': Man claims he was attacked in Dublin for being gay

Picture: Marc Power via Facebook
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 01:28 PM

A man who said teenagers attacked him in Coolock in Dublin for being gay, believes they wanted to kill him.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment following Tuesday's alleged attack.

Marc Power, who is in his 50s, said he was lured to the carpark at the Odeon Cinema in Coolock on Tuesday night through a fake profile on the dating app, Grindr.

He said he was expecting to meet a date but was approached by a group of teenagers who attacked him as he sat in his car.

"That's one of the reasons I think I'm here talking to you today," Mr Power told Dublin Talks on 98FM.

"I was able to keep them at bay. They had instruments of some sort - metal, blunt instruments. One of them hit me in the face and I started bleeding."


He said he was called a paedophile and a pervert and believes the attack was premeditated.

"I don't think they were trying to assault me, I think they were trying to kill me," Mr Power said.

"And that's what I've come away with from this. They were not just trying to frighten me or hurt me."

Gardaí have launched an investigation; no arrests have been made as yet.

