News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'I take offence' - Vicky Phelan hits back at Ciara Kelly's 'disrespectful' CervicalCheck article

'I take offence' - Vicky Phelan hits back at Ciara Kelly's 'disrespectful' CervicalCheck article
By Neil Michael
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 05:45 PM

Cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has blasted radio presenter Ciara Kelly over a "disrespectful" article she wrote about those who sued over CervicalCheck.

Writing in last weekend’s Sunday Independent, Dr Kelly, who presents a Newstalk lunchtime programme, said "many view the ongoing situation with CervicalCheck simply as cause for litigation".

She added: “It is a public health success story, despite its limitations. If it is sued into oblivion, who will benefit? No one will benefit except those in receipt of legal fees.”

Her article referenced the soon-to-be-published review by The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) in the UK of CervicalCheck smear tests.

Vicky Phelan, who successfully sued after she received incorrect smear test results, told her 22,400 Twitter followers there were "many problems" with Dr Kelly’s article.

And she took issue with a tweet of the article by the HSE’s National Director of Communications Paul Connors.

The 44-year-old mother of two from Limerick, said Mr Connors "should be withholding comment until the RCOG report has been published and ALL women & families have been contacted".

She said: “As usual, however, scant respect is shown to those affected.”

On Dr Kelly’s claims that many people view CervicalCheck as "cause for litigation", she said: “This is simply not true. Of the 221 group so far, ONLY 6 cases have hit the courts. Yes, there are more cases pending but it is certainly not the case that all of the @221plus have cause to sue.

“I take offence at Ciara's claim that 'no one will benefit from suing except those in receipt of legal fees'.

Tell that to my children, and the children of Emma Mhic Mhathúna and Ruth Morrissey who have successfully sued and who will not see our children grow up.

"Our settlements will be used to 'benefit' our families when we are gone.”

She also condemned those who claim those who sue will be to blame for the destruction of the cervical screening programme.

Mrs Phelan, who is dying of cervical cancer, said: “CervicalCheck did that all on its own, as the Scally Report has shown.”

A HSE spokesperson said: “Paul Connors has deleted (his) tweet. He apologises for any upset caused on this occasion.”

Dr Kelly said she did not want to comment on Mrs Phelan’s tweets and that she stands by her original article.

READ MORE

Report shows people in deprived areas have shorter life expectancy than people in affluent areas

More on this topic

Concerns cervical screening programme report will escape proper scrutinyConcerns cervical screening programme report will escape proper scrutiny

'Unacceptable' CervicalCheck report leaked to media before women received their results'Unacceptable' CervicalCheck report leaked to media before women received their results

Simon Harris accused of 'moving the goalposts' on CervicalCheck reviewSimon Harris accused of 'moving the goalposts' on CervicalCheck review

Cytopathologist apologises for smear test misinterpretation to woman who had hysterectomy Cytopathologist apologises for smear test misinterpretation to woman who had hysterectomy


CervicalCheckcervical cancercancer screeningVicky PhelanTOPIC: CervicalCheck

More in this Section

Medical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girlMedical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girl

Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'

Minister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposalsMinister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposals

‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan sees what’s on offer at an auction in Sixmilebridge.Cinderella style carriage used to ferry Miss Ireland contestants up for auction

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

In his latest book, Michael Rosen aims to encourage all of us to go on playing in whatever way we do, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Michael Rosen on why we should go on playing in whatever way we do

Pantos, big wheels, festivals — Ciara McDonnell rounds up the best events this December to keep you busy in the build up to ChristmasYour a-z guide to family festive fun this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »