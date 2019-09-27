The winner of last Saturday's Lotto jackpot has described how she only learned of the win after a broadband outage.

The Munster woman scooped the €5.3m jackpot but her broadband was out on the night of the draw so she didn't check her ticket.

She said she only learned of her win the following day.

"I normally check my tickets on the app or online pretty soon after the draw but I couldn’t get a broadband connection all day," the winner said.

"It’s only when a WhatsApp message finally came through from a relative later that night that I discovered the broadband was back working and the Lotto had been won.

"That prompted me to check the ticket and I was gobsmacked when I saw the numbers match one of the panels on the ticket."

The anonymous winner added: "I checked about 50 times that I didn’t make a mistake or that the dates were incorrect.

I said to my husband ‘I think we won the Lotto’ and he didn’t even look up from the newspaper he was reading.

"Finally, he checked the ticket and lo and behold, we haven’t had a wink of sleep since!

"Who knows, if I never got that WhatsApp message maybe I still wouldn’t have discovered that I won the Lotto."

The winner said there are no immediate plans for the prize apart from taking care of the mortgage.

"We’ll clear the mortgage for sure and after that, we’ll see what happens," she said.

"We’re just going to take our time and let this news sink in. To be honest we are still pinching ourselves to see if this really is real life!

"We’ll let the dust settle and maybe take a holiday over the coming months before we make any other spending decisions."

A National Lottery spokesperson commented: “We’d like to wish our seventh Lotto winner of the year the very best for their future.

"Is there a better way to get the Friday Feeling than picking up a cheque for €5,325,592?"

The woman bought her ticket at the Centra store on the Main Street in Innishannon, Co Cork.

Barry O'Sullivan is the store owner of Centra Innishannon which will receive €15,000 from the National Lottery.

He decided to share the seller's prize with his staff, saying: "It's a reward for them for all their hard work."

Barry O'Sullivan, store owner of Centra Innishannon.

Meanwhile, a Dublin woman was also in Lotto HQ today to pick up her EuroMillions Plus prize.

The woman won €500,000 in last Friday's draw.

"I was doing my big weekly shop earlier that day and in the supermarket I saw that the queue at the counter where you play Lotto was big," the woman said.

"I said that I would go back when I had finished the food shop but I completely forgot.

"It was only when I got home later in the day, I was boiling the kettle and heard the EuroMillions ad on the radio.

"I made sure that I went out and got my ticket in O’Brien’s shop an hour later.

I just cannot believe my luck. I just keep thinking what if something had distracted me or what if I never went to boil the kettle at that moment.

"I’m just thrilled to bits!"

Tonight's EuroMillions jackpot is heading for €190m.