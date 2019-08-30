News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'I paid the price': Man who suffered 300 seizures after taking MDMA warns EP attendees of drug risks

By Marita Moloney
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 01:30 PM

A 20-year-old man who was left on life-support after taking MDMA at Electric Picnic last year has urged people to avoid drugs at this weekend’s festival.

Brandon Webb, a former contestant on Ireland’s Got Talent, suffered 300 seizures in the space of two hours after taking drugs for the first time last year.

The Kildare man was placed in an induced coma after suffering a stroke on his left side minutes after ingesting the drug.

‘I never looked at drugs before because I wasn’t that type of person, I wasn’t even a big drinker, I never associated myself with that type of stuff,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Miriam O'Callaghan show.

He said his guard came down after he was handed the MDMA crystal on the final day of the festival

“I took it and I paid the price for it,” he said.

Brandon in intensive care at Naas hospital last year. Photo: Facebook.
Brandon in intensive care at Naas hospital last year. Photo: Facebook.

Within 15 minutes of taking the drug, Brandon sat down on and a chair and knew something wasn’t right.

“I sat in the chair and started having a mini-stroke on my left-hand side. My whole left side was gone. I stood up and collapsed, my heart stopped there and then.”

Luckily, an acquaintance of Brandon who was sober gave him CPR. He was taken by ambulance to Naas hospital where he says “things went from bad to worse”.

His parents were called and within a couple of hours, Brandon had suffered hundreds of seizures.

“I was talking to my Mam and Dad during the seizures, I don’t remember it because [the doctors] were giving me anti-seizure medication.”

Because of the number of seizures which Brandon had and the pressure his heart was under, the doctors decided to place him in an induced coma.

His mother told him that during this time, “we thought your heart was going to come out through your skin”.

After he was put in an induced coma for more than 24 hours, Brandon was awoken but suffered another seizure.

“‘They put me back under and that’s when they said this isn't good,” he said.

He was then in another induced coma from the Tuesday evening until the following Friday.

Everyone was preparing to say goodbye to me.

“I woke up on the Friday and thank God, all that was wrong with me was a collapsed lung,” he said.

“My heart had stopped three times, it stopped at the festival and then in the back of the ambulance. It stopped again in the ICU in Naas.”

When Brandon woke up, the doctors had some words of warning.

“The doctor put it straight to me, he said, ‘I’m not going to pussyfoot around, I’m going to tell it to you straight, you don’t understand how stupid you are’.

“The consequences of what you've done could have torn your whole family apart.

“It gave me the wake-up call that I needed. To this day that doctor saved my life,” he said.

Following the traumatic incident, Brandon said he was his own harshest critic, particularly since his younger brother and sister had come to say goodbye to him when he was in the coma.

“The way my Mam put it, that was punishment enough for me. It still affects them to this day.”

Brandon still looks at the photo of himself from Naas hospital every day to remind himself of how lucky he is to have survived.

He hopes that by sharing his story, he will deter people from experimenting with drugs.

If my [Facebook] status or me talking about it saves one life this weekend, saves one person from thinking about taking [drugs], that's enough for me.

The doors opened for Electric Picnic at 4pm yesterday with around 57,000 people expected to attend over the three days.

Gardaí in Co Laois seized drugs "within minutes" of the gates opening, with people found in possession of cocaine, ketamine, LSD and MDMA

Gardaí wished to remind people attending the festival that any seizures made "will have consequences for the individual" and that "keeping people safe and free from harm is important".

READ MORE

Gardaí seize drugs 'within minutes' of gates opening at Electric Picnic

More on this topic

Gardaí seize range of drugs within minutes of Electric Picnic openingGardaí seize range of drugs within minutes of Electric Picnic opening

Gardaí seize drugs 'within minutes' of gates opening at Electric PicnicGardaí seize drugs 'within minutes' of gates opening at Electric Picnic

People going to Electric Picnic warned about increased strength in drugs at festivalsPeople going to Electric Picnic warned about increased strength in drugs at festivals

Here's how the weather is shaping up for this year's Electric PicnicHere's how the weather is shaping up for this year's Electric Picnic

TOPIC: Electric Picnic

More in this Section

Pregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bailPregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bail

Aer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on boardAer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on board

M7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of SeptemberM7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of September

Coveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop rowCoveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop row


Lifestyle

A doctor offers guidance for parents on talking to kids about how social media might be making them feel. By Lisa Salmon.Ask an expert: Could using social media be affecting my daughter’s mental health?

From toddlers to OAPs, everyone will feel the mental benefits of walking — our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, writes Dan MacCarthy.Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

Ruth Kirkpatrick will never forget her first journey to the island’s storytelling festival, which begins its 25th edition today, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »