'I made a mistake' - Finian McGrath explains how his Fianna Fáil election prediction was made public

Retiring Minister Finian McGrath has said he thought he was talking in a “private capacity” with a journalist when he suggested Fianna Fáil will win the General Election.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr McGrath said there was never any intention to deliberately be disloyal to the Government or Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who he said has been be extremely supportive of him.

Mr McGrath was quoted in the Irish Daily Mail as saying he believed Fianna Fáil would win the election as things stand.

“Fianna Fáil are going to be leading the Government, they will get 59 or 60 seats," said Mr McGrath.

"Then I believe the Labour Party will win at least 10 seats and the Green Party will take at least 10 and there you have the 80 seats for a stable coalition government.”

His comments drew a furious response from his Alliance colleague John Halligan who accused him of being “totally wrong, disloyal and hypocritical.”

But Mr McGrath has moved to clarify his remarks by saying he believed he was speaking off the record with the reporter. He said he rang the Taoiseach this morning once the newspaper appeared and explained the circumstances to him.

He said: “I totally accept John's criticism because I would never be disloyal to our Taoiseach. I contacted the Taoiseach this morning and explained to him what happened.

I made a mistake, I thought I was talking in a private capacity in a corridor in Leinster House.

"I did say it that they would win by two or three and that is my view now, but I thought I was talking privately. But there is no way I would deliberately undermine the Taoiseach, as he has been very good to me.”

Of his colleague, he said: “John does not understand the context of the story.”

Mr Halligan, who is also retiring severely criticised Mr McGrath for saying he thinks Fianna Fáil will win the General Election.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner as he confirmed his decision to stand down from national politics, Mr Halligan said it was “totally wrong and hypocritical” of Mr McGrath to make such comments about his current Government colleagues.

“I think it was totally wrong what he said and I totally disagree with what he said.

We are still ministers in the Goverment and I fully disagree with him. I think Fine Gael will win more seats,” he told the Irish Examiner.

Mr Halligan, a highly popular politician had hoped to make his retirement announcement on his own terms, but his alliance colleague Shane Ross let slip on Tuesday that he would not be standing.

Halligan has confirmed he will not contest the General Election and will retire from national politics.

His alliance colleague Shane Ross let the cat out the bag on Tuesday by saying he was saddened by Mr Halligan's decision to stand down, only for a spokeswoman to say he misspoke.

But the popular Waterford TD has now confirmed the news which had been widely expected.

Mr Halligan, in a statement this morning, said that after much consideration: “I have decided that I will not be contesting the upcoming General Election and will subsequently retire from political life.”

“Having given over 30 years of my life to politics, I now feel the time is right to start a new chapter and devote more time to my family - my wife, children and grandchildren - all of whom have been an unfailing support to me,” he said.