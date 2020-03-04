'I lost out on my youth': Victim reacts as man, 22, jailed for sex assault while she was 'comatose'

A 22-year-old man was today jailed for 18 months for the sexual assault of a ‘comatose’ teenager.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys imposed a three year jail term and suspending the final eighteen months on Rene Miko, 22, formerly of Place de Plouzane, Kilrush, Co Clare for the sexual assault of the then 18-year-old female at a house on October 9/10 2015.

Mr Miko is currently serving a six year jail term with the final two years suspended imposed last March for the dangerous driving causing the death of Ennis GAA coach, Eugene McNamara, 42.

The Slovakian-born Mr Miko was twice over the legal drink driving limit when the car he was driving knocked down and killed Mr McNamara on October 26 2016.

Judge Keys stated that by virtue of Mr Miko’s guilty plea to the sex assault and the mitigating factors in the case, he was suspending the final 18 months of the three year jail term.

Mr Miko won’t serve any additional time in jail for the sexual assault as the sentence for the sexual assault starts from now.

The complainant in the case only realised that she had been the victim of a sex assault when sent a video clip via Facebook of the assault the following day.

The then 18-year-old was sent the 50-60 second clip by a male friend who had videoed the assault.

Mr Miko, who was also aged 18 at the time, the teenage girl and other friends had gone to a party at a friend’s house in Corofin.

Judge Keys stated today that Mr Miko had taken advantage of a friend “when you knew she had become comatose due to excessive quantity of alcohol”.

Judge Keys told Mr Miko “you took advantage of your friendship when you knew that she could not consent to the activity”.

Judge Keys stated that the mitigating factors are Mr Miko’s plea of guilt, that he fully co-operated with the Gardaí; that he had no previous convictions prior to committing this offence; accepts what he did was very wrong; apologised for his wrongdoing and has shown remorse.

Judge Keys also stated that Mr Miko’s conduct “was not predatory” and there was no violence involved.

Judge Keys stated that the sexual assault has had a profound impact on the victim in the case.

In evidence, Det Garda Conor Flaherty stated that the general thrust of statements by two of the injured party’s female friends was that she was “very, very drunk and that she had fallen on the floor of the house and was vomiting”.

Det Flaherty stated that the two put their friend to bed at around 1am and she had her clothes on.

Det Flaherty stated that the injured party received a video of the sex assault from a male friend on October 11 via Facebook messenger.

Det Flaherty stated that it was very distressing for the injured party to see the footage and she made a complaint to the Gardaí the following day that she had been sexually assaulted.

Det Flaherty stated that the clip “shows Mr Miko engaged in a sexual act with the injured party” on the bed where she had gone to sleep.

He stated: “It is evident from the recording that the injured party is naked from the waist down.”

In her statement to Gardaí, the then teenage girl stated that she could see that it was Mr Miko who was taking advantage of her.

She told that Gardaí that she felt “violated” over what happened.

In her victim impact statement read out to court, the woman stated: “I lost out on my youth over this. Life has been very difficult.

She added: “I lost all my trust in people after the ones I trusted the most took that away from me.”

She further added that after Mr Miko’s guilty plea “I can now move on with my life and that justice was done for what happened to me.”