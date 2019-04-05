NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'I know I wouldn’t be here without it' - recovering addict says secondary treatment saved her life

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy, Mayor of the County of Cork, with Senator Jerry Buttimer, Denis Healy, Tabor Group chairman, Simon Coveney TD, Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade, Cllr Mick Finn, Lord Mayor of Cork and Dr Niall O'Keeffe, Tabor Group CEO, at the official opening of Tabor Group's new centre 'Tabor Fellowship House' at Spur Hill, Doughcloyne, Cork. Picture: Provision.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 03:40 PM

A recovering addict who wanted to die at the peak of her drugs and alcohol addiction says secondary treatment saved her life.

Laura, who completed a Tabor Group secondary treatment programme after serving time for drugs offences, also said she has no doubt that the €4.8m expansion of the Tabor Group’s Fellowship House treatment facility on Spur Hill will save more lives.

Now helping others fight addiction, Laura told her story of hope and recovery at the official opening of the new facilities by Tánaiste Simon Coveney today.

“Secondary treatment showed me the changes I had to make. It saved my life. I know I wouldn’t be here without it,” she said.

At the worst of her addiction, Laura was on mephedrone powder, tablets, cocaine, speed, weed and alcohol.

I’d use anything really. From the time I’d wake up in the morning, I’d have to use to get up, just to be able to get out of bed. I’d have to use to stabilise myself during the day, just to keep going.

"If I took too many uppers, I’d have to use something to bring myself down. I’d have to use in the evening to wind myself down, I’d use sleeping tablets to sleep, I’d smoke hash to get an appetite.

"I couldn’t function, I couldn’t live without drugs. I was at a very chronic stage of addiction. I wanted to die. I just wanted to keep using until I died."

"But when I came out of prison, secondary treatment was vital to me. It offered me a life, a way of living.

READ MORE

Three arrested following recovery of machine guns, cocaine and caged monkey from Finglas property

"I learned coping mechanisms so that when life gets tough, as it always does, I have coping skills now.

Now I’m a person living in life, not an addict surviving in life, or trying to survive in life.

The expansion of the Tabor facility more than doubles its residential treatment capacity from 10 to 22, and includes 11 apartments for people who have completed primary addiction treatment but need a step-down facility to prepare for independent living.

“The aim is to build on and consolidate the work of the recovery programme which has already begun in primary treatment,” Denis Healy, chairman of Tabor Group, said.

The expansion was supported by the Department of Housing through Rebuilding Ireland, Cork County Council and the HSE.

In 2017, Tabor Group treated some 300 people suffering from alcohol, drugs, gambling and food addictions.

That year, Fellowship House admitted 49 clients - almost half aged 18 to 24. Most presented with polydrug use, with alcohol dependency cited by 88%. 92% were unemployed and just over 60% were homeless.

READ MORE

Irish consider themselves healthiest people in the EU

More on this topic

Investor takes full control over Vienna Woods

Owners of former Coca Cola site facing large tax bill

Airbnb apologises to family who were live streamed by hidden camera in Cork property

Cork environmentalists criticise destruction of inner-city tree habitat

KEYWORDS

AddictionRecovery

More in this Section

Man arrested after being abusive to students at Trinity College Dublin

Mother of two with terminal cancer settles case against US laboratory for €2.5m

Irish world-record breaking rider who suffered brain injury aims to be first to ride Camino sidesaddle

531 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals


Lifestyle

Find out why London is one magical city for a family holiday

Buying a dishwasher? Here are some tips on cleaning up on efficient and new features

Mrs Hinch and Zoella: how internet influencers shot to literary stardom – with a very outdated view of women

How carnival beats the drum for tolerance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »