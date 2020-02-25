News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
‘I just hope I can go back to not being scared all the time’: Trespasser sexually assaulted 20-year-old woman

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 09:30 PM

A 44-year-old man barged into a 20-year-old woman’s house at night, sexually assaulted her, and said she was going to wake up beside him.

Donal Quirke, of Beech Walk, Clann Ard, Fermoy, Co Cork, faced sentencing yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court having pleaded guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting the woman at her home, physically assaulting her boyfriend, and trespassing in the house.

Sergeant Christopher Murphy, who investigated the case, testified that the woman was at home with her boyfriend that night and he was upstairs asleep. The woman heard someone at the front door and presumed it was a relative.

“She opened the door and Donal Quirke barged in without her consent. He was intoxicated and she asked him to leave. He refused,” said Sgt Murphy.

“He was asking why was she with her boyfriend and said she could do an awful lot better than him.”

Quirke asked to use the bathroom. The woman pretended there were dogs in one of the rooms, hoping this pretence would frighten the defendant.

“When he returned from the bathroom, his demeanour had changed,” said Sgt Murphy. “He became quite aggressive. He pinned her against the wall and said: ‘You are going to wake up beside me in the morning.’

“He put his hand down the waistband of her pants on to her buttocks and tried to pull down her shorts. She was in fear she was going to be raped. He attempted to kiss her. She ran upstairs and woke her boyfriend.”

During an altercation with the woman’s boyfriend, Quirke said he was going to have sex with her.

The boyfriend threatened to throw Quirke down the stairs if he did not leave the house. They managed to get him out of the house and call gardaí.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said that, since the incident on August 10, 2019, she felt unsafe being anywhere alone and that this had placed a burden on her boyfriend and family.

“I am too scared to be by myself. I just hope I can go back to not being scared all the time,” she said.

“The one question I keep asking is why he picked me, why it happened to me.”

Paula McCarthy, defending, said Quirke had brought €3,000 to court for the victim, who indicated that she did not want to take it and said it could be sent to Marymount Hospice instead.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan urged her to think about this and said it was very benevolent of her to take this attitude. The judge suggested she consider using some of the money for a holiday.

He said she could think about it.

The judge adjourned sentencing of Quirke until April 22 so that a probation report could be prepared.

Imelda Kelly, prosecuting, said the injured party did not want to be identified but there was no issue about identifying Quirke.

