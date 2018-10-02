“I just got out”: Driver has lucky escape after van engulfed in fireball

By David Raleigh

The driver of this small van had a lucky escape tonight after the vehicle went on fire.

The white-colored 2004 Co Clare registered van was travelling along the R463, between Westbury and Larkin’s Cross, Co Clare, near the Limerick border, when it was engulfed in flames.

Speaking at the scene, the male driver of the van said: “I was just driving along and the fumes and smoke started to come out.”

“Then it just caught fire. I just got out straight away,” he added.

The fire resulted in traffic chaos, and for a period, both lanes of the road were impassable, according to several eye witnesses.

“It looked bad, there were blue lights from emergency vehicles all over the place and both lanes were blocked,” added one female motorist who came upon on the fire.

Munster Fire Control confirmed it received a report of a “car fire” and one unit from Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene and quickly put out the fire.

The front of the vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire.

Gardai remained at the scene awaiting the arrival of a tow truck to remove the van from the road.