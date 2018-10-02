Home»Breaking News»ireland

“I just got out”: Driver has lucky escape after van engulfed in fireball

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 09:00 PM

By David Raleigh

The driver of this small van had a lucky escape tonight after the vehicle went on fire.

The white-colored 2004 Co Clare registered van was travelling along the R463, between Westbury and Larkin’s Cross, Co Clare, near the Limerick border, when it was engulfed in flames.

Speaking at the scene, the male driver of the van said: “I was just driving along and the fumes and smoke started to come out.”

“Then it just caught fire. I just got out straight away,” he added.

The fire resulted in traffic chaos, and for a period, both lanes of the road were impassable, according to several eye witnesses.

“It looked bad, there were blue lights from emergency vehicles all over the place and both lanes were blocked,” added one female motorist who came upon on the fire.

Munster Fire Control confirmed it received a report of a “car fire” and one unit from Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene and quickly put out the fire.

The front of the vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire.

Gardai remained at the scene awaiting the arrival of a tow truck to remove the van from the road.


KEYWORDS

LimerickVanFireClare

Related Articles

Fr Aidan Lehane honoured at €1.25m Rockwell Pavilion unveiling

Ann McCabe: ‘I’ll never get over losing Jerry’

Limerick boss Lee supports second-tier championship

Troy Studios eyes major growth after ‘Nightflyers’ success

More in this Section

NTA plans to put 10% of Bus Eireann services out to tender

Key element of Cork flood defences delayed after EU court ruling

Inquest: Young man with cerebral palsy found dead in Tallaght park died from stab wounds

Fianna Fáil bill aims to criminalise false insurance claims


Breaking Stories

Tom Waits in a cowboy hat: five musicians who were born to be in Westerns

Simon Reeve on the Mediterranean: ‘I didn’t realise quite how extreme a region of the world it is’

10 simple ‘rules’ for loading a dishwasher

Got a glut of apples? 6 ideas for using them up – from jelly and juice to dried snacks

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »