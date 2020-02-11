'I have confidence in the process' - Michael D Higgins tells parties to be positive in negotiations

President Michael D Higgins has said that it is “important to be positive” as the political parties enter discussions.

Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday, he said that the constitution lays out the process very clearly.

“I have great confidence in the process that we have. We are very fortunate to have a constitution that lays things down very clearly.

I want to wish all of the people who will be having discussions with each other every success.

Whoever leads the next government., the fallout from Brexit and agreeing a trade deal with the UK will be high on the agenda.

“Whatever they decide, we are obviously facing into a period in which the European Union is redefining itself on several levels and we are moving into some of the most complex parts of the trade agreement with our neighbours through Brexit.

“There are huge international issues as well. The themes standing in every background of every politician alive are issues of climate change and loss of biodiversity.

“I wish them every success with the different options that they have.