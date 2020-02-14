News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'I have become a scared mammy' - Woman pretended she was dead after attack by knife-wielding ex

'I have become a scared mammy' - Woman pretended she was dead after attack by knife-wielding ex
Stephen Roulston outside court. Pic: North West Pix
By Stephen Maguire
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 01:15 PM

A woman had to pretend she was dead after her former boyfriend came to her home with a rope and a knife and told her he was going to kill her.

The woman's partner, Stephen Roulston, appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court in Co Donegal where details of the horrific attack were revealed.

Roulston, who has a two-year-old son with the woman, called to her home at Glen Park, Mountain Top in Letterkenny on May 7, last year.

Although the couple had split the relationship had been fine.

However, when Roulston got into the house he completely changed and viciously attacked the woman.

He produced a blue rope and a knife and told his victim "I've come to kill you."

He then grabbed her by the neck and squeezed her throat until she collapsed on the ground.

The court was told the terrifying ordeal happened in front of the two-year-old boy.

The victim pretended she was then dead but Roulston, aged 53 of Ballindrait in Lifford, stood over her and upon seeing her moving he began to punch her again.

READ MORE

Met Éireann forecasts floods and 100km/hr gusts as Storm Dennis approaches

He punched her in the head again and the woman again fell to the ground and Roulston again told her "I don't want to go without killing you."

The woman miraculously managed to flee from the house with her son and even locked her attacker inside the home having grabbed the knife on the way out.

She fled to a nearby creche facility and contacted gardaí who rushed to the scene.

When they arrived the woman was still holding the knife and explained to gardaí that her ex-partner had brought it to kill her with.

Gardaí said that the woman was the most traumatised victim they had ever come across.

Officers then managed to burst into the property and found Roulston standing on the stairs with a rope around his neck and he appeared drowsy having taken some tablets.

The victim was not in court but forwarded a victim impact statement telling how her life has been changed utterly since the brutal attack.

The woman revealed how she was a competitive runner but can no longer take part in her sport because she feels depressed.

She regularly takes painkillers and fears what the tablets are doing to her internal organs.

She said: "My body and my mind are in a high state of alert all the time. I keep thinking he is coming for me.

I stayed in the living room with my child for two weeks afterwards thinking he was coming for me.

"I live in such fear that I take my youngest child with me everywhere I go, even to the bathroom. I cannot be in large groups.

"He has also impacted on the lives of my children and I have become a scared mammy. My sense of self has changed. I cannot make connections with anyone.

"When he was strangling me he was looking straight into my eyes. I had to think about my breathing all the time after the attack."

Roulston apologised for the attack and claimed he didn't remember what had happened during the incident as he was on sleeping tablets for anxiety.

Judge John Aylmer said this was unconvincing however, as the attack happened over a sustained period of time.

He jailed Roulston for three-and-a-half years in total but suspended the last nine months meaning the accused will serve two years and nine months.

READ MORE

'There is only one thing I want to discuss' - Mary Lou McDonald to phone Micheál Martin today

More on this topic

Two Dublin men to be extradited to North in relation to alleged attempted murder of PSNI officerTwo Dublin men to be extradited to North in relation to alleged attempted murder of PSNI officer

Father of brain-damaged baby condemns ‘terrible’ UK court rulingFather of brain-damaged baby condemns ‘terrible’ UK court ruling

British couple lose court fight over life support for brain-damaged babyBritish couple lose court fight over life support for brain-damaged baby

Case dismissed against man accused of failing to report tampering with an electricity meter Case dismissed against man accused of failing to report tampering with an electricity meter


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Two Dublin men to be extradited to North in relation to alleged attempted murder of PSNI officerTwo Dublin men to be extradited to North in relation to alleged attempted murder of PSNI officer

Mallow-born painter Paul Kane to be honoured in his birthplaceMallow-born painter Paul Kane to be honoured in his birthplace

'There is only one thing I want to discuss' - Mary Lou McDonald to phone Micheál Martin today'There is only one thing I want to discuss' - Mary Lou McDonald to phone Micheál Martin today

Met Eireann forecasts floods and 100km/hr gusts as Storm Dennis approachesMet Eireann forecasts floods and 100km/hr gusts as Storm Dennis approaches


Lifestyle

PETER Kelly, aka Franc, likes to surprise his wife Eadaoin on Valentine’s Day. The mystery drive will lead to either a beach or forest destination for a winter picnic. “We might go for dinner afterwards, to a hotel, or we might stay in some little country house or B&B, wherever the direction takes us,” says the Cork-based event designer and presenter of RTÉ’s Say Yes to the Dress.Long live love: Peter Kelly (aka Franc) on keeping the romance alive in his marriage

Wonder why you always end up making impulse buys at the supermarket? Here’s some of the tactics they use to get shoppers to part with more cash.7 ways supermarkets try to tempt you into spending more money

A lactation consultant outlines the most successful techniques to help breastfeeding mothers express plenty of breast milk.How can I express more breast milk for my baby?

Áilín Quinlan asks three couples to share the story of how they met and their secrets to a happy relationshipWorking it out together: Three couples share their recipe for a happy marriage

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »