I have 'absolute, total and full confidence' in Minister Kehoe, Taoiseach insists

Junior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 05:51 PM

The Taoiseach has said he has “absolute, total and full confidence” in Junior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe.

It comes after two decorated former senior Naval Service officers called for Mr Kehoe's resignation over an on-going recruitment and retention crisis in the Defence Forces which has had a knock-on impact on ships going to sea.

Leo Varadkar was forced to defend his Junior Minister in the Dáil but admitted that everyone in the Government acknowledges that "we have a real and severe challenge" with recruitment and retention.

But Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin claimed those serving in the Defence Forces no longer have confidence in Mr Kehoe adding that the Navy is in a morale crisis and now lacks confidence in its future.

Mr Martin also raised an Irish Examiner report in which former Commander Eugene Ryan, who won two commendations for intercepting €1.3bn of drug shipments, and former Captain James Robinson, who was awarded a Distinguished Service Medal for his role in recovering bodies from the 1985 Air India disaster, were highly critical of Mr Kehoe.

Both men were angered after Mr Kehoe claimed two ships were being tied up for routine maintenance, contradicting the Navy’s most senior officer, who said manpower shortages forced him to tie up the ships and, while out of action, they will undergo refits.

Mr Martin asked the Taoiseach if he still has confidence in Mr Kehoe claiming that his behaviour has angered the Naval community.

Retired personnel are incensed, as is evident from today's Irish Examiner. The Minister of State, Deputy Kehoe, does not inspire confidence in them.

"The military community questions his competence and authority within the Government. This crisis has been identified for some time but the Minister of State has not taken effective intervention measures. This morning, only three ships are out at sea. The remaining are in dock and the LÉ Róisín is on a mid-life extension programme, which is a wonderful phrase."

Mr Martin added: "The inability to retain staff is central to that crisis. Able sea personnel is now at 50% strength with mechanics are 46%, communications operatives 50% and the diving section is at 33% strength."

Former Navy officers call on minister to resign

However, Mr Varadkar responded by stating he had full confidence in Mr Kehoe who has held the post for seven years.

Asked about Mr Kehoe's comments on the docked vessels, the Taoiseach said:

I am informed by the Minister of State, Deputy Kehoe, that he was briefed in Haulbowline last Friday and the remarks he made to the media reflect the briefing he was given in Haulbowline with officials and senior Naval Service staff present.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that three major actions are underway to improve terms and conditions for members of the Defence Forces.

He said those earning less than €70,000 would see full pay restoration by next year and on top of this a €10 million package of improvements in allowances, as recommended by the Public Sector Pay Commission had been accepted by the Government.

"The third step is the review of tech pay and specialist pay, recognising these are people with really valuable skills who we need in our Defence Forces but who are sought after by a private sector that is booming."

Electrician, 32, who suffered traumatic brain injury after being knocked down by car settles for €2.6m

NavyMinister KehoeLeo VaradkarStaffing CrisisTOPIC: Defence Forces

