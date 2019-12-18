'I have a scar on my face for life' - Man in custody after unprovoked assault at music festival

A man who punched someone he believed was trying to kiss his girlfriend is in custody after a Judge heard he had scarred his victim for life in an unprovoked attack.

Conor Tyndall, 21, pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to assault causing harm in relation to an incident on August 12 last year at a music festival in Timoleague in West Cork.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that on August 17 last year the injured party presented himself at Clonakilty Garda Station and alleged that when he had been speaking to a woman in the Dome at the Timoleague Music Festival on August 12 that he had been struck twice by another male.

The injured man said he had had to attend Southdoc that day and required eight stitches to his face.

On September 26 last year Mr Tyndall, of 6 Woodlands, Courtmacsherry in Co Cork, was arrested by appointment and in a prepared statement made full admissions regarding the assault and apologised to gardaí.

Judge McNulty read out a letter written by the injured party in relation to the incident and its impact on him.

"I was severely impacted by this unprovoked assault on me," he said, adding that his mother was also affected as she feared for her son's safety when he went out following the incident.

The man said in his letter that when he went back to work he lied about the injury to his face, pretending it was a rugby training injury as he was too embarrassed to reveal he had been assaulted.

The man said he struggled to speak properly afterwards and that "it knocked my confidence". He said he could not eat solid food for a week and had to drink water and tea through a straw afterwards.

Brushing his teeth was "very painful". He said he did not feel safe and had felt vulnerable for a long time after the assault.

"I feared for my own safety even more because I feared there would be a backlash because I was making a complaint," the man wrote.

I have a scar on my face for life. My attention is drawn to it in every photograph.

He said he could still feel the scar tissue on his lip and added: "It is by far the worst experience I have ever encountered."

Mr Tyndall's solicitor, Macaire Adams, said there was no excuse for her client’s actions. He had not been drinking and was driving his friends to the festival that night.

She said Mr Tyndall saw the injured party talking to his girlfriend and thought he was trying to kiss her. “He approaches and punches him twice,” she said, describing the attack as “unprovoked”.

Ms Adams said Mr Tyndall, now a third-year student at the Marine Institute in Cork Institute of Technology, had failed some exams around the time of the incident and had contacted the injured man afterwards to apologise and offered to cover his costs.

Ms Adams said her client was a volunteer with the RNLI and a hurler with Barryroe and also worked in the local co-op.

'This has been a nightmare for everybody'

The judge heard he had brought €2,500 to court in compensation and Ms Adams asked for more time so more money could be gathered.

Judge McNulty said the €2,500 was “token compensation” and only a fraction of what might be expected in a civil claim.

He took into account mitigating factors, including that Mr Tyndall had no previous convictions, but said the case was “as serious as it gets in the district court”.

The judge said such incidents were “all too common in Ireland in the past 10 to 15 years” and that offenders needed to know there was accountability, boundaries and consequences.

He ordered that Mr Tyndall be taken into custody and remanded until a Bandon District Court sitting tomorrow for penalty.

“I would imagine this has been a nightmare for everybody, including the victim,” Judge McNulty said.

“I will reflect on it, he can reflect on it, he will be in Cork Prison.”