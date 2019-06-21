'I had panic disorders and depression' - Increase in psychological or mental health difficulties among young people

The national second-chance education system is seeing very high, and increasing, levels of emotional, psychological or mental health difficulties among young people.

A major piece of research estimates that four in ten learners at Youthreach have such difficulties.

Staff at Youthreach centres described a change in profile of learners, from one with predominantly disadvantaged backgrounds to one with increasing numbers of mental health difficulties.

The study, Evaluation of the National Youthreach Programme, conducted by the ESRI, concluded that while the cost of the programme was relatively high it represented “value for money” for the State.

The Youthreach Programme, set up in 1989, provides a second-chance education for young people who have left mainstream second-level schools before Leaving Cert level.

In 2017, 11,104 young people, aged between 15-20, took part in the programme, at a cost of €98.7 million.

The programme runs in two settings, in Youthreach Centres and Community Training Centres.

The study said there had been a “remarkable decline” in the prevalence of early school leaving and that the group entering Youthreach had become "more marginalised" over time.

A striking finding related to the increased prevalence of mental health and emotional problems as well as learning difficulties among young people taking part in the programme.

It said managers of the centres report “very high” rates of emotional, psychological or mental health (EPMH) difficulties, with around “four in ten” young people having such difficulties. In addition, around one in four had a learning difficulty.

One in seven learners had committed a criminal offence and 8% were lone parents. One in six were Travellers – hugely disproportionate to their makeup in wider society (1%) - with many of them having “very low levels of literacy and numeracy skills”.

Substance use, either by the young person or a family member, was reported in at least a quarter of learners, with a similar number experiencing trauma.

Around four in ten centres also reported an increase in young people from a migrant background, jobless households, homeless families and those in care.

The report found negative teacher and peer relationships was a “significant influence” on early school leaving.

It said that a significant number of the centres pointed to difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff.

Assessing Youthreach, the study said: “The study findings indicate that the programme works well in re-engaging young people with complex needs, providing them with a positive experience of teaching and learning, fostering personal and social skill development, and equipping many with certification to access further education, training and employment options.”

It said that around 45% of those who completed their programme went on to another education or training course, with a similar number going straight into the labour market.

It said the relatively high costs of Youthreach had to be balanced against the personal and societal costs of early school leaving, which included a greater risk of unemployment, lower income, higher rates of poverty.

It added: “Crime rates are found to be consistently higher among early leavers, with the cost of a prison place much more expensive than second-chance or alternative education provision.”

Investment in second-chance education for vulnerable young people represents value for money for the State.

Views of managers and staff

“In the last number of years now, I think we're dealing with a lot more mental health issues. Ten years ago it would be all kids that are being kicked out of school or about to be kicked out of school, but it is kids that are not going to school and the reasons that they are not going to school is because of bullying, you know, their own mental health issues that are happening in the home.”

So, we have a few middle class students...And they're coming with more, I think, issues around self-harm and just not being able to cope with life.

“A lot more mental health issues, lot more anxiety, a lot more complex issues...so, in a classroom situation we're definitely struggling that way, trying to meet their needs.”

Shane McElroy, Coordinator of Galway City Youthreach, Andrew Brownlee, Executive Director of SOLAS, Liane McCarthy, Youthreach participant, Selina McCoy, ESRI and Ian Power, CEO of Spunout.ie at the launch of a report on the effectiveness of the Youthreach programme.

“What I have found is that we are getting the most complex young people, or the people with the most difficult issues. The amount of young people now coming here displaying with mental health issues is just...mind boggling.”

“A lot of the kids have issues around their own...own selves. They have anxiety, they have panic attacks, they have depression...they have ADHD, we have, okay, dyslexia and things like that we have always had but it's people that don't seem to have coping skills.”

Young people and school

“I had anxiety panic disorders and depression, and I was having like three to four panic attacks every day.”

“I was just so down. I just couldn't, so I left [school] and then when I heard about Youthreach I decided to try that.”

It's just I think I was having a really depressing time...I was actually in a really bad way, so I didn't feel like it was going to help at the time.

“Unfortunately, with my Asperger's also comes attention deficit, so I find it hard to sit down for that long. I also had no interest in some of the work [in school].”

“I was fighting and getting in trouble, hitting people, like, just fighting constantly. So I was getting myself into bother, like. Ended up getting once or twice guards called to the school.”

“I was a messer, so, like, they was very strict on us and I got fed up. Every single thing I'd do and I'd get in trouble like.”