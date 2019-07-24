'I genuinely thought that they were winding me up': Family syndicate collect €1m Lotto prize

A Cavan family syndicate has collected their €1m prize from National Lottery HQ in Dublin.

The family syndicate, who wish to remain anonymous, said they were shocked when the realised they had won the Lotto Plus 1 prize.

"We were just about to head up to bed on Saturday night when I remembered that I had a Lotto ticket tucked away in my pocket," said the head of the syndicate.

"I asked one of the adult children to call out the numbers so I could mark them off.

"When we got to the Lotto Plus 1 draw, they called out every single number one by one. I thought there’s absolutely no way that’s possible.

I genuinely thought that they were winding me up and playing a joke if they’d already seen what numbers I had on my ticket!

"We spent the next 30 minutes frantically checking the ticket online and it wasn’t until we scanned the ticket on the National Lottery phone App that we knew we really did have a winner."

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Spar/Texaco service station on the Ballinagh Road in Cavan Town.

The family said they were going to take some time before they make any big decisions on how to spend their new found fortune.

They said: "The scale of the win really doesn’t hit home properly until you see the cheque for €1m – it’s just surreal.

"We’ve spoken about how we’re going to use the money and the first thing we’re going to do is to pay off our mortgage and whatever bills we have.

"After that, we’re going to take some time out before we make any other big purchases."

The win is the seventh time in 2019 the top prize of €1m has been won in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

In total, Lotto players have won €73.9m so far this year with a total of 12 new millionaires created, including five separate winners of the Lotto jackpot.