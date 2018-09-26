Home»Breaking News»ireland

'I firmly hope this Budget will reverse social welfare cuts,' says Taoiseach

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 02:37 PM

Social welfare cuts made during the crash may finally be reversed in the upcoming Budget.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said, while a final deal has not been agreed, he is hopeful that will form a part of next month's Budget.

The ESRI has warned against large-scale spending next month and called for a neutral budget.

The Taoiseach said that more is likely to be spent on social welfare.

Mr Varadkar said: "There will be a tax and welfare package and that will put money back in people's pockets, not just middle-income taxpayers, but also pensioners and people on welfare.

"While we haven't signed off on the Budget yet and can't agree it, as yet, I firmly hope that it will be the budget that finally reverses the cuts made to weekly welfare payments made by government in the past."


