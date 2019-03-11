'I don’t want a dead body on my hands' - High Court president urges psychiatric assessment of vulnerable woman

The president of the High Court has urged that an adult psychiatric assessment be carried out this week on a very vulnerable young woman allegedly subject to “devastating” sexual abuse at home by more than 12 local individuals before being taken into care at the age of 10.

The girl, who was made a ward of court last December, is now aged 18 and it has been clear for a long time she needs adult psychiatric assessment, Mr Justice Peter Kelly said.

This was an "urgent and priority" case, he said. “I don’t want to have a dead body on my hands at the end of the week.”

An assessment scheduled for late next month is too late in light of serious issues including a recent event where the young woman left her care unit and was later taken to hospital by a Garda after she told him she had engaged in self-harm and expressed suicidal thoughts, he said.

He was very concerned she was discharged from that hospital’s accident and emergency department without having had a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation.

The president of the High Court Peter Kelly.

While told she was seen by a psychiatric liaison nurse in A&E and discharged, accompanied by staff from her care unit, because she was adamant she would not stay in hospital, he said she had been made a ward of court last December because she lacks capacity.

He was also concerned that the general solicitor for wards of court and the court were not informed “forthwith” of the hospital incident.

Having been told the HSE is trying to bring the psychiatric appointment forward to this week, he directed its solicitor to inform him tomorrow whether a psychiatric assessment will be carried out this week.

If not, he said he will order the HSE to arrange such an assessment this week.

He also directed the prosecuting authorities be informed that the young woman's mother had, in breach of bail conditions, made phone contact with her daughter trying to persuade her that her grandfather was innocent of abusing her.

The mother and grandfather are both facing criminal proceedings arising from allegations made by the young woman.

Earlier, Sara Moorhead SC, for the general solicitor, Patricia Hickey, told the judge the hospital attendance, another incident and the mother’s contact are “very worrying” developments.

While Ms Hickey and the young woman's court-appointed guardian agree the current care unit is unsuitable to her needs, they were concerned, due to her level of upset and disruption, she should not be prised out of there without an adult psychiatric evaluation and input into the future care plan and placement.

The staff in her current unit are very good and kind to her but lack the skills to address her very complex needs, she said. That included lacking the insight to ensure she was not discharged from hospital after the recent incident.

A solicitor for the HSE said it is taking over her care from Tusla, funding for placements is not an issue and efforts will be made to bring forward the adult psychiatric assessment to this week.

Previously, the court heard the guardian, who has been involved with the young woman since she was taken into care aged 10, has raised serious concerns about why she and her siblings were not taken into care earlier as social work services were familiar with the family before the girl was born.

After she was taken into care, the girl named more than 12 individuals in her local area whom she alleged had come to her home and abused her in her bedroom before she was taken into care.

A younger brother also made disclosures of sexual abuse of him by family members.

The guardian has expressed the view, had the relevant authorities acted earlier on the concerns about the family, “much, if not all, of the abuse, neglect and trauma the girl has suffered could have been avoided”.

The father left the home when the girl was aged four and, while family supports continued to be provided, concerns about the ability of the mother, who had certain difficulties of her own, to manage and safely parent the children continued and increased, she said.