'I don't think we will': Eamon Ryan rules out Green Party support for Government

Eamon Ryan
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 03:55 PM

The Greens have ruled out supporting the Government amid increasing election speculation while ministers have openly confirmed there is now a growing chance of a February poll.

With general election fever mounting, opposition TDs agreed that the current Dáil could not function with the Fine Gael-led minority government running out of support. The Dáil arithmetic changed over the weekend as TDs indicated they would not support the embattled coalition

Speaking on RTE's The Week in Politics, Green leader Eamon Ryan said neither he or his party had held no talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on supporting Fine Gael in the Dáil, adding: “I don't think we will.”

He also confirmed his party had already ruled out supporting Health Minister Simon Harris if other opposition TDs tabled a vote of no confidence in him.

“I think it's [the election] a matter of weeks. All the indicators are it is going to be sooner rather than later," Mr Ryan added. His remarks came after a weekend in which support shifted away from Fine Gael.

Independent TD Michael Lowry said he believed an election would be called before any confidence vote and that speculation on his voting position, where he usually supports the coalition, was "immaterial".

It also emerged that Independent TD Noel Grealish, who has until recently backed the coalition, would likely abstain in any confidence vote, according to reports.

Elsewhere, rebel Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness reiterated to Newstalk that he would vote against the Government in any confidence vote, breaching the Fine Gael confidence and supply deal with his party. All these developments combined to reduce Fine Gael's parliamentary control.

'Strong possibility' of February election

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty weighed into the debate, also telling RTE “the road has clearly run out for this Government”.

Mr Doherty called for an end to what he termed “the charade” and “fake war” between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Voters are angry over issues, such as the health crisis, he said.

Earlier, government chief whip Sean Kyne said he believed there was "strong possibility" of a general election in early February.

Arts Minister Josepha Madigan said Fine Gael had “put the economy back on track” in recent years and the next government needed a “strong mandate” to continue the Brexit negotiations between the EU and Britain

She also denied a claim from Fianna Fáil that the government is trying to "buy the election" after making funding announcements totaling more than €550m in recent days.

TOPIC: Election 2020

