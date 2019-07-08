News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'I didn’t want to be distracted' - Irish ref who officiated World Cup final stayed away from social media before game

USA celebrate winning the Women's World Cup, a game where Ireland's Michelle O’Neill was the assistant referee
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 09:15 AM

Irish soccer referee Michelle O’Neill, who lined out as an assistant referee in the women’s world cup in France on Sunday has told of how she closed all her social media accounts in the run up to the final.

“I knew they would probably blow up,” she told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland.

I didn’t want to be distracted. I knew it was kind of a thing and a little big at home.

She said that while the teams were lining out and as the national anthems were played she found the seats where her family was sitting and focused on them.

Ms O’Neill also said that prior to the game when she shook the hands of both team captains, US captain Megan Rapinoe asked her if she was ready. “I told her I was born ready.”

