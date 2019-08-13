News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'I didn't do the Pre's,' Young Offenders star says after collecting her Leaving Cert results

Actors Demi Isaac Oviawe and Jennifer Barry from the Young Offenders TV series. Pic: Denis Minihane.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 10:14 AM

Almost 59,000 Leaving Cert students are getting their exam results this morning.

Figures show the results this year are broadly in line with previous years.

However, the number of pupils who failed Ordinary Level maths has risen to almost 11% for the first time.

Five students around the country got the maximum marks available, 8 H1s.

Michael O'Grady from Christian Brothers College in Cork is among them and he said keeping on top of school work and taking regular breaks is key to good results.

Michael said: "I suppose I just kept up my work the whole way through all the six years but also didn't go too mad with it either.

"I do music outside of school and I always put time aside in the week to keep myself sane and it all just came together in the end for me."

The student from Mallow, Co Cork, said his results were beyond his expectations.

"It was just crazy. I did not expect it.

"My parents are ecstatic. I can't believe I am one of the five in country to get the maximum points.”

Meanwhile, Young Offenders actor Demi Oviawe, who managed to combine studying for her Leaving with filming the popular TV series as well as appearances on Dancing with the Stars, did not open her results immediately.

She told Cork’s 96FM that she went to her school in Mallow and picked them up. Demi said she preferred to take the unopened envelope home to open it with her relatives.

She said: “I am very nervous, I haven't opened them yet.

"I think I spent this year doing so many things that I was trying to balance my school, my family life and the career opportunities I have acting.

"I did the best that I can. It was difficult, but I think I will be happy.

"I have them in my hand right now but I am going to wait until I go home to open them with the family. I will see what happens after that.

"I didn't do the Pre's, I missed out on that. After Christmas, I was a lot in Dublin for a few weeks rehearsing and filming for Dancing with the Stars.

"I tried to come home every Monday to go to school. I did as much as I could possibly do, knowing in June I had the exams and would have to catch up on so many months of work.

She told The Opinion Line on Cork's 96 FM that she did her best.

“I did my hardest and I'm just hoping that has come through for me in my points, not that I need the points, but I hope it shines through in the points.

"I would like to be able to say I did all those things and I got the points."

- Additional reporting by Olivia Kelleher

