'I did not get justice,' says man as he is jailed for scamming elderly woman out of €15k

A Kerryman who was jailed today for two years for scamming a 79-year-old woman out of over €15,000 for bogus works at her home in Cork complained today that he did not get justice.

Sergeant Colin Greenway outlined an extensive list of previous convictions by the same man – Michael Casey of 55 Arbutus Grove, Killarney, County Kerry – for crimes where he duped vulnerable people into paying him thousands in the past.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a four-year jail term for deceiving the elderly Cork woman in relation to painting of her house, other works and gardening – for which he charged her over €15,000.

The final two years of the sentence were suspended.

Sgt. Greenway said the work was either not done or else done to a very poor standard.

When sentenced, Casey said from the dock: “I just reckon I did not get justice, your honour.”

The judge accepted from defence senior counsel Siobhán Lankford that the accused pleaded guilty and repaid the woman. However, he catergorised the crime as one of exceptional meanness.

“He found this elderly lady, preyed upon her, held himself out to do work he did not do well or did not do at all and he charged her a huge sum of money,” the judge said.

It was quite obvious he was blaggarding her and he continued.

He said the accused waited until the morning of the trial when the 79-year-old woman walked into the courtroom before he decided there was nothing to do except plead guilty.

The judge said that aggravating factors were the amount of money obtained by deception, the methodology and the significant number of relevant previous convictions.

He said as well as going into the woman’s home and getting this money from her he also caused her the embarrassment of it happening to her.

The crime of deception dated back to September 2017.