'I can see from both eyes' - Sight returning for teenage victim of alleged acid attack

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 02:06 PM

A teenager who was the victim of a suspected acid attack in Waterford says his sight is coming back.

Tega Agberhiere was one of three teenage boys targeted at Earlscourt last Thursday evening.

He received first degree burns to the face during the attack.

Four teenagers were questioned in relation to the incident and were later released by Gardaí.

Speaking to WLR FM, Tega said he is getting better every day: "I can see from both eyes, they are only a little bit swollen. It's hard to wait for the vision to get to how it was before.

Tega added that he believed he had lost his sight forever.

He said: "I can't describe it, when I got in I thought I would never be able to see again, I was just 100% thinking I would never be able to see again in my life."

Waterfordacid attackcrime

