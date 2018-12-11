'I believe her' - Limerick TD urges former nurse to report allegations of medical mistreatment to gardaí

By David Raleigh

Limerick TD Willie O’Dea has called on a former nurse, who alleges hospital staff carried out a procedure for which she had not given her consent, to make a formal garda statement about the matter.

Sinead Johnson, a former director of nursing at a private nursing home firm, has also claimed she received an anonymous text message last Friday warning her not to go public with her story.

Ms Johnson, aged 48, said the message inferred, if she spoke out, that journalists would be tipped off that she had previously struggled with her mental health.

Ms Johnson said she believed this was a “disturbing” attempt to silence and discredit her because she had suffered with “severe depression between 2007-2010”.

She said she is still awaiting a response from University Hospital Limerick five months after sending it a formal letter of complaint about her alleged mistreatment by staff.

Sinead Johnson.

She said she was told she would receive a response on or before September 12, but this had not happened.

UHL however, stated, “that a full investigation was carried out into the complaint made by Ms Johnson” and that “correspondence was issued in November which outlined options for the patient to have her complaint reviewed should she wish”.

Ms Johnson said she has not received this correspondence.

The hospital added: “UL Hospitals Group sincerely regrets that any patient has a poor experience and welcomes feedback from patients and families so that we can improve services.”

In response to Ms Johnson’s claims she received a “threatening” text message, the hospital said it “would appreciate if Ms Johnson were able to provide details of the text message that she received”.

“Any assertions that the text message came from an employee of UL Hospitals Group is very concerning and requires investigation. We would welcome Ms Johnson's support in helping us do that,” it added.

Ms Johnson, who is on a full liquid diet, requires surgery to treat a chronic intestinal condition that prevents her from absorbing any food.

She said she is waiting for her surgery to be organised in a specialist colorectal unit in the UK, but has been given no date for this.

The Co. Clare native and mother of two, who now lives in Co Kerry, said she is “considering” making a garda statement and taking legal action, should UHL not issue her with an apology.

Willie O’Dea said he has written to the HSE seeking a response on behalf of Ms Johnson.

“It just defies belief that something like this could happen,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD described the text message allegedly sent to Ms Johnson as “unspeakable”.

Calling on Ms Johnson to give a statement to gardaí, Deputy O’Dea added: “Let them investigate it, and then, at least we will learn the identity of this brave individual who texted her and didn’t even put their name to it.”

Mr O’Dea said he fully supports Ms Johnson and that he believes she has been truthful in everything she has alleged.

“I believe her. She couldn’t imagine this sort of stuff up.”

"My belief in what she is saying is reinforced by the fact that she put in a legitimate complaint and had no response."

“Five months and still no response. Are they afraid to respond? They have to respond,” he said.