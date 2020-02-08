'I am still in disbelief' - Jackpot winners collect €3.8m each

Two winners who shared a €7.7m Lotto jackpot both picked up their winnings yesterday.
Each claimed a cheque for €3,886,999 following the draw January 29.
A Dublin woman who bought her ticket in Kilmainham said:
“I am still in disbelief and when I discovered I was the winner, I said to myself ‘This can’t be me’.
The second winner, a man who bought his ticket at Dunnes Stores in Donaghmede Shopping Centre, said he kept his winning ticket safely tucked underneath a statue of Padre Pio as he waited over a week to claim his multi-million euro prize.