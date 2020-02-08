News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'I am still in disbelief' - Jackpot winners collect €3.8m each

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 09:43 AM

Two winners who shared a €7.7m Lotto jackpot both picked up their winnings yesterday.

Each claimed a cheque for €3,886,999 following the draw January 29.

A Dublin woman who bought her ticket in Kilmainham said:

“I am still in disbelief and when I discovered I was the winner, I said to myself ‘This can’t be me’.

I haven’t even thought about how to spend my winnings, but I plan to carry on as normal and keep on working.

The second winner, a man who bought his ticket at Dunnes Stores in Donaghmede Shopping Centre, said he kept his winning ticket safely tucked underneath a statue of Padre Pio as he waited over a week to claim his multi-million euro prize.

