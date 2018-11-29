NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'I am sorry for my actions': Man charged in relation to fatal Monaghan crash

Thursday, November 29, 2018 - 07:05 PM

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to the death of man in an incident in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

Stephen Marron, 47, died when a car crashed into his parked Skoda on Tuesday night.

James Tomany appeared at Carrickmacross District Court. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson

James Tomany of Clay Road, Keady, Co Armagh appeared at a special sitting of Carrickmacross District Court this evening charged with dangerous driving causing death and endangerment.

He was also appearing charged with two counts of assault relating to a separate incident in March of this year.

Stephen Marron

Father-of-two Stephen Marron was killed when his car was hit by a car at around 11.30 on Tuesday night.

The court was told that when charged with dangerous driving he replied: "I am sorry for my actions".

READ MORE: Man choked on toast while eating breakfast, inquest told

He made no comment when charged with endangerment.

No application for bail was made and Mr Tomany has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday via videolink

Stephen Marron's funeral will take place in Saint Mary's Church in Castleblayney on Saturday morning.


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Face of a murderer: O'Sullivan refused to accept responsibility throughout Nicola Collins trial

Man, 26, goes on trial for alleged sexual assault on sleeping woman

Man admits sending rape threat greetings cards to BBC presenter

Shannon Key West Hotel expected to accommodate asylum seekers in the New Year, court hears

More in this Section

Number of people living in emergency accommodation rises to 9,724

Limerick man loses appeal against conviction for murder of father of six

IBRC obtain €121m judgment against wife of businessman Sean Quinn

16-year-old sentenced to 12 months for his part in vicious gang mugging


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Parents separating need not tear a family asunder

Nude times, high jinks and great music with Jools Holland and Marc Almond

Question of Taste: Cork actor Ciarán Bermingham

Christmas in Cork: Let it Glow, let it glow, let it glow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »