News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'I am free': Victim reacts after older brother jailed for decade of sexual abuse and rape at Cork home

'I am free': Victim reacts after older brother jailed for decade of sexual abuse and rape at Cork home
By Declan Brennan
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 02:59 PM

A man has been jailed for eight years for the repeated sexual abuse and rape of his younger brother.

Over the course of a decade John Murphy abused his brother who was aged between 10 and 20 years old. The abuse took place in the family home in a town in Cork between 1988 and 1997.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the victim, now aged in his 40s, wished to waive his anonymity so that his abuser could be identified.

Murphy (aged 45) formerly of Waterfall, Co. Cork, pleaded guilty last April to 12 sample counts including three of oral rape.

Today, Mr Justice Micheal White said that Murphy used his younger brother for sexual gratification and that this had a devastating impact on the victim. He described the breach of trust as fundamental, saying the brotherly relationship was “cruelly violated”.

He set a headline sentence of 13 years which he reduced to 10 in consideration of the man's admissions to gardaí and subsequent guilty pleas.

Mr Justice White suspended the last two years on condition that Murphy engage with psychological services and victim-focused work while in custody and stay under Probation Service supervision for that period.

He also ordered Murphy to undergo assessment for a sex offender treatment programme.

Reading his victim impact statement to court the victim said that he had been on a long and horrendous journey.

“When John decided to what what he did to me, he imposed a life sentence on me,” he said. He said Murphy took advantage of a child's innocence to satisfy his own sexual desire.

He said:

“I looked at him as a big brother and a hero. He looked at me as a sexual object. He became my biggest villain.”

He said his brother groomed him and manipulated him and, as a result, the victim began to pull away from family and friends and became angry and violent in the family home.

“I was lashing out. I was screaming out for help in the wrong way. Every aspect of my life was falling apart,” he said. He said he is now no longer a victim.

“I am a survivor. I am free of his disgusting and sick secret. I give back to John the shame, the loneliness, the resentment, the hatred that he gave to me over 30 years ago. He will carry this burden for the rest of his life,” he said.

Emmet Boyle BL, defending, asked the court to consider the fact that when gardaí went to his client with some of the allegations Murphy admitted them and disclosed other incidents of abuse of his brother.

READ MORE

'If I wasn't a whistleblower then I'd have gotten a commendation,' Garda tells Disclosures Tribunal

He said his client was aware of his sexual orientation from a young age but was ashamed of it. Justice White said he accepted Murphy had these difficulties but said that sexual orientation had no impact on and “is no excuse” for abusive behaviour.

More on this topic

Judge grants union motion to put stay on Ryanair action against itJudge grants union motion to put stay on Ryanair action against it

High Court to hear dozens of hauliers' cases over anti-competitive truck prices next yearHigh Court to hear dozens of hauliers' cases over anti-competitive truck prices next year

High Court orders DPP to give collapsed Hutch murder trial transcripts to GSOCHigh Court orders DPP to give collapsed Hutch murder trial transcripts to GSOC

Former coach and teacher to be tried for alleged indecent assault of nine boysFormer coach and teacher to be tried for alleged indecent assault of nine boys


courtrapeTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Dublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitchesDublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitches

Households accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxesHouseholds accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxes

'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK

Appeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroomAppeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroom


Lifestyle

Mountaintop monasteries, vicious-looking vultures, and a seriously impressive cable car.As Ryanair launches flights to Armenia, here’s why it deserves to be your next holiday destination

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Esther N McCarthy mixes it up with spins on kitchen classics, Munster-based design news plus an absolute diamond of a poufMade in Munster: Wish list of the best products in the province

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »