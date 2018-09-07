'I am determined to see it through' - Eoghan Murphy defends record amid criticism

He was doing his best to put a brave face on it, but Eohgan Murphy was the man under pressure yesterday.

As his party gathered in the picturesque surroundings of Salthill in Galway for the annual pre-Dail term think-in, Murphy cut a chastened figure.

All day long, the issue of homelessness and housing dominated the agenda.

Having kept the media waiting for almost half an hour, Murphy and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe appeared for a press conference with Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty.

Murphy got hammered harder than any minister has done in a long time.

Questions rained down about his failure to address the escalating problem.

He did his best to say progress is being made, slowly yes, but being made and he is up to the task.

One reporter went further and asked him: “Do you ever feel sometimes that you are simply not the right man for the job?”

My only focus is on this job and I am determined to see it through,” he said.

“I understand people are frustrated, I understand people are being hurt by this crisis.

“I wrote to local authorties, certain local authorities, yesterday to tell them there are changes they need to make immediately and if they don’t, then I have recourse to emergency powers within my department to step in and take control of some of those functions.”

It never fails. When in trouble, blame somebody else. He was then asked if he agrees with some of his colleagues that he, his ‘posh boy’ image, and his failure to contain the crisis are the greatest threat to Fine Gael retaining power.

“We have a five-year plan, people shouldn’t be in any doubt. This will take time and I know it is frustrating...” he trailed off.

In swooped Donohoe, who sought to take the heat off his younger colleague.

“Speaking as a colleague of Minister Murphy, I want to reiterate the support we all have for the work he is doing,” he said. “While other parties are attacking Eoghan personally, what we are seeing from him is his personal determination to deal with one of the most difficult issues we have.

As Donohoe spoke, you could almost sense Murphy wanting the ground to swallow him up.

Earlier in the day, his great pal, party leader and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, had to face a barrage of questions as to the failures in housing.

I can understand why people are skeptical but if there was a quick-fix solution, I think other people in other parties would have put that forward by now,” he said. “The truth is there is no quick fix and I think the majority of people understand.

He said he “totally rejects” accusations that Fine Gael simply don’t care enough to solve the crisis.

It is clear many simply do not believe him.