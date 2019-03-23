'I am already working on Budget 2020': Donohoe rules out General Election this year

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has moved to rule out a General Election this year by insisting he will get another Budget passed.

Speaking at the Fine Gael party conference in Wexford this morning, Mr Donohoe said he has already started on next year's budget.

"The good news is I am already working on Budget 2020 because I have to bring a stability programme update to Government in the next few weeks which will be laying out how we think the economy is going to perform next year and I believe I will be presenting Budget 2020 to the House in October and I think there is every chance we will get it passed," he said.

It comes as Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin this week ruled out pulling the plug on the Government in the immediate aftermath of any Brexit breakthrough, saying it would be "reckless" to hold a vote before the end of the year.

Despite ongoing rumours of a snap election anytime between May and late summer, Mr Martin insisted he has given Taoiseach Leo Varadkar "the year" to work through the ongoing Brexit difficulties and will not change his position.

READ MORE DUP MP to address Fine Gael National Conference this evening

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said even if there is a Brexit solution in the coming weeks the consequences are so significant that a stable Government is required.

"I note the comments of the leader of Fianna Fáil in the context of he not envisioning an election until 2020.

"I am fully focused on doing the business in the context of the biggest indigenous industry and not at all on when that election might be.

"Whenever it happens we will be ready for it," said Mr Creed.