'I always put time aside to keep myself sane' - Cork Leaving Cert student who got 8 H1s

Almost 59,000 Leaving Cert students are getting their exam results this morning.

Figures show the results this year are broadly in line with previous years.

However, the number of pupils who failed Ordinary Level maths has risen to almost 11% for the first time.

Five students around the country got the maximum marks available, 8 H1s.

Michael O'Grady from Christian Brothers College in Cork is among them and he said keeping on top of school work and taking regular breaks is key to good results.

Michael said: "I suppose I just kept up my work the whole way through all the six years but also didn't go too mad with it either.

"I do music outside of school and I always put time aside in the week to keep myself sane and it all just came together in the end for me."