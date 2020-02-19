News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hyde and Seek chain of crèches advertises for permanent staff

Hyde and Seek chain of crèches advertises for permanent staff
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 08:21 AM

A controversial chain of Dublin crèches is looking to hire new staff.

Hyde and Seek was ordered to close its four branches last year.

Hyde and Seek, which was at the centre of an RTÉ Investigates programme, last week placed ads for permanent positions for early years practitioners and Montessori teachers.

Last November, Tusla ordered the chain's four crèches on Tolka Road, Shaw Street, Millbourne Avenue and Glasnevin to close by the end of the year, however they remain open.

The company and its owners are to go on trial for regulatory offences under the Child Care Act.

The District Court has granted a stay on the de-registration of the crèches meaning they can still operate for the time being.

READ MORE

'Discriminating against ordinary citizens': Cllr objects to Tullamore Direct Provision centre

More on this topic

Survey shows two-thirds want free childcare for under-fivesSurvey shows two-thirds want free childcare for under-fives

Thousands of childcare workers protest against pay and conditionsThousands of childcare workers protest against pay and conditions

1,700 creches closed in protest at high fees and low pay1,700 creches closed in protest at high fees and low pay

'Underfunded and ignored for years': Childcare workers protest outside Simon Coveney's office'Underfunded and ignored for years': Childcare workers protest outside Simon Coveney's office


TOPIC: Childcare

More in this Section

Cllr says arson attack on family home in Longford was 'attempted murder'Cllr says arson attack on family home in Longford was 'attempted murder'

Only a matter of time before coronavirus reaches Ireland, doctor saysOnly a matter of time before coronavirus reaches Ireland, doctor says

Cabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businessesCabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businesses

Ireland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet toldIreland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet told


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan takes a look at Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones memorabiliaRolling Stones memorabilia going under the hammer

All ages can suffer from spots across their back but thankfully, there are many things we can do about them, says Jennifer RockThe Skin Nerd: back to basics to treat the pesky plague of ‘bacne’

Roz Crowley tests eight coffees ahead of Fairtrade FortnightEight of the best fairtrade coffees to try

Steel Panther give metal fans the chance to let their hair down and laugh at themselves, and the Cork audience is in party mood.Live review: Steel Panther at Cyprus Avenue

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »