Hyde and Seek chain of crèches advertises for permanent staff

A controversial chain of Dublin crèches is looking to hire new staff.

Hyde and Seek was ordered to close its four branches last year.

Hyde and Seek, which was at the centre of an RTÉ Investigates programme, last week placed ads for permanent positions for early years practitioners and Montessori teachers.

Last November, Tusla ordered the chain's four crèches on Tolka Road, Shaw Street, Millbourne Avenue and Glasnevin to close by the end of the year, however they remain open.

The company and its owners are to go on trial for regulatory offences under the Child Care Act.

The District Court has granted a stay on the de-registration of the crèches meaning they can still operate for the time being.