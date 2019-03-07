Husband of Caitriona Lucas honoured with inclusion of her painting on new stamps

Caitriona Lucas

The husband of the late Caitriona Lucas says it is a great honour that one of her paintings has been featured in two new stamps issued to honour the Irish Coast Guard.

The stamps are based on a painting by the late Doolin-based volunteer, who lost her life while taking part in a search at Kilkee in September 2016.

One of the stamps depicts a rescue helicopter and the other a Coast Guard rescue boat.

Bernard Lucas explained on RTE radio’s News at One that the stamps are based on a painting she had completed featuring a helicopter and rescue boat which makes it all the more poignant, he said.

Her father, her children and all the family were very proud of her, added Mr Lucas.

"She painted stuff that she loved. She loved the Coast Guard, she was really into it, it was a very big part of her life, of our lives."

Mr Lucas said he wants people to think of the Coast Guard when they see the stamps, of the people serving with the Coast Guard lost in recent years, “of all the volunteers who are still going out every day.”

He also wants people to think of the safety message too. “It’s what we are, what we do, that’s what we’re there for.”

When asked if he was proud of his late wife, he said: “I’m always proud of Caitriona. She was a bright light that shone brilliantly.”