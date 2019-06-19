News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Husband charged over stabbing wife

File photo
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 09:27 PM

A Cork woman sustained potentially life-threatening stab injuries for which she was hospitalised for three weeks last December — yesterday her husband was charged with assault causing serious harm.

Brian O’Regan, aged 43, formerly of flat 1, 2 St Joseph’s Villas, Blackrock Rd, Cork, was arrested and charged yesterday by Detective Garda Seán Stack.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said a lesser assault charge brought previously was being withdrawn by the State in light of the fresh charge facing O’Regan.

He was charged that on December 2, 2018, at flat 1, 2 St Joseph’s Villas, he intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to Marguerite Wiseman contrary to section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

On the application of Sgt Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher put the case against the accused back until July 24 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

O’Regan applied for bail through his solicitor Eddie Burke when charged initially at Cork District Court. Det Garda Stack said at the time he was not concerned about the defendant failing to turn up in court if granted bail, but he said: “The alleged incident was extremely violent, resulting in serious stab wounds which required three weeks of treatment in CUH.”

READ MORE

Twitter and Facebook summoned to court as social media users warned against sharing images of Boy A and Boy B

More on this topic

Rape trial under way despite death of woman

Student accused of raping woman with cucumber or courgette

Charges dropped against man accused of taking part in 'tiger kidnap' of family in Co Louth

Man found guilty of possessing €1.35m worth of heroin that he stashed in his bed

CorkCourtDomestic ViolenceTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Government rental scheme for low and middle income earners ‘not affordable’

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan


Lifestyle

Large and ambitious collaboration at Midsummer Festival

Mark Ronson: Groove is in the heart

Question of Taste: Olivia O'Leary chooses her favourite poets, music and films

Whatever happened to Duncan James from Blue?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »