Husband charged over stabbing wife

A Cork woman sustained potentially life-threatening stab injuries for which she was hospitalised for three weeks last December — yesterday her husband was charged with assault causing serious harm.

Brian O’Regan, aged 43, formerly of flat 1, 2 St Joseph’s Villas, Blackrock Rd, Cork, was arrested and charged yesterday by Detective Garda Seán Stack.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said a lesser assault charge brought previously was being withdrawn by the State in light of the fresh charge facing O’Regan.

He was charged that on December 2, 2018, at flat 1, 2 St Joseph’s Villas, he intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to Marguerite Wiseman contrary to section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

On the application of Sgt Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher put the case against the accused back until July 24 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

O’Regan applied for bail through his solicitor Eddie Burke when charged initially at Cork District Court. Det Garda Stack said at the time he was not concerned about the defendant failing to turn up in court if granted bail, but he said: “The alleged incident was extremely violent, resulting in serious stab wounds which required three weeks of treatment in CUH.”