Husband and wife missing from Portmarnock since Tuesday

Gardaí in Malahide are appealing for assistance from the public in locating a couple who have been missing from Portmarnock for four days.

Bernard Devine and his wife Carol, both 53, have been missing from Woodford Lane, Portmarnock since early Tuesday morning, December 10.

Bernard is described as being 5'7" and of slim build. He is bald with brown eyes and a beard.

Carol is 5'3", of slim build with blonde hair and green eyes.

It is not known what they were wearing when they left their home.

Anyone who may have seen or has information on Bernard and Carol’s whereabouts are asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.