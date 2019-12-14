News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Husband and wife missing from Portmarnock since Tuesday

Husband and wife missing from Portmarnock since Tuesday
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 05:50 PM

Gardaí in Malahide are appealing for assistance from the public in locating a couple who have been missing from Portmarnock for four days.

Bernard Devine and his wife Carol, both 53, have been missing from Woodford Lane, Portmarnock since early Tuesday morning, December 10.

Bernard is described as being 5'7" and of slim build. He is bald with brown eyes and a beard.

Carol is 5'3", of slim build with blonde hair and green eyes.

It is not known what they were wearing when they left their home.

Anyone who may have seen or has information on Bernard and Carol’s whereabouts are asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Rescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of Donegal

More on this topic

Girl, 16, missing from her home in CorkGirl, 16, missing from her home in Cork

Appeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeksAppeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeks

Missing Mayo woman located safe and wellMissing Mayo woman located safe and well

Gardaí appeal for help in locating woman, 31, missing from DublinGardaí appeal for help in locating woman, 31, missing from Dublin


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Rescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of DonegalRescue mission underway for five fishermen off coast of Donegal

Man arrested as police investigate Belfast stabbingMan arrested as police investigate Belfast stabbing

Two arrested as rival protesters come face to face at #Rally4PeaceTwo arrested as rival protesters come face to face at #Rally4Peace

Gardaí investigate after human skull found in KerryGardaí investigate after human skull found in Kerry


Lifestyle

Want to be cultured this Christmas? From TV to podcasts to books, Ed Power has the definite list of everything you missed this year - so you can curl up on the couch and catch upThe definite list of everything you missed this year

Artist Ciara Rodgers teaches older people how to rediscover their creativity and regain confidence, says Rowena WalshBrush with art: Discovering your creative side in later life

Furniture, paintings, jewellery and silver are on offer at James Adam in Dublin, writes Des O’SullivanAll set for home run: See what's on offer at the James Adam sale in Dublin

It’s not too late to hunt out a unique gift. Des O’Sullivan previews sales in the lead-up to the festive seasonA flurry of auctions in Munster sets the scene for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »