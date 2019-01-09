NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Husband accused of stabbing wife remanded in custody

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 10:12 PM
By Liam Heylin

A Cork woman sustained potentially life-threatening stab injuries for which she was hospitalised for three weeks, it was alleged yesterday, as her husband was remanded in custody on an assault charge.

Brian O’Regan, aged 43, of flat 1, 2 St Joseph’s Villas, Blackrock Rd, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Seán Stack yesterday and charged with assault causing harm to Marguerite Wiseman on December 2 at their flat.

Mr O’Regan applied for bail through his solicitor, Eddie Burke, at Cork District Court yesterday, and said his wife was back living with him since her release from hospital on December 21.

Mr O’Regan said: “I am looking after her, basically. She is not 100%.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “As a result of her injuries?”

Mr O’Regan said: “No, she is fragile.”

After hearing evidence from Det Garda Stack and the defendant in the bail application, Judge Kelleher said: “It is an unusual situation. He is now residing with the person who suffered the injuries, this woman is his wife, it is alleged he assaulted her. Garda Stack said Mr O’Regan was in an emotional and volatile state. I am not satisfied (to grant bail). I remand him in custody until January 16.”

Sergeant John Kelleher cross-examined Mr O’Regan about the alleged injuries suffered by Ms Wiseman and suggested: “It was life-threatening injuries, she could have died.”

The defendant replied: “I am not a doctor.”


