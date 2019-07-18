Hurling and the mid-Kerry Biddy among 30 cultural elements given official State recognition

Carillon playing in Cobh’s St Colman's Cathedral, the mid-Kerry Biddy, hurling, and dry stone construction are four of 30 elements of living Irish culture that have been given official recognition by the State.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan has launched a National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which she said acknowledges “a variety of customs and traditions from all over the country”.

The measure represents official State recognition of cultural practices all around Ireland and will serve to protect and promote these practices for generations to come.

The development forms part of the Department’s requirement under the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which compels participating States to recognise, protect and promote the living cultural heritage of their countries.

While some of the entries on the list have a nationwide presence - such as Irish traditional music, Traveller tinsmithing, and traditional farming and sheepdog training - others are more specific to regions.

These include winterage in the Burren, Limerick lace, Mountmellick embroidery, practices at Holy Wells in County Clare and superstitions surrounding the mid-Kerry Biddy.

Minister Madigan launched the National Inventory at an event which took place at Waterways Ireland yesterday, in recognition of the addition of water-based traditions such as Boyne currach making, traditional sea currach making, floating heritage, and snap net fishing.

“Each of these threads in the cultural tapestry of our lives makes us richer as individuals and as a country. None of this would be possible without the work of committed volunteers all around the country, whose involvement in their communities’ cultural practices and heritage traditions have sustained them over the generations,” she said.

Expressions of interest for additions to the inventory will continue to be accepted on a rolling basis, and interested parties can contact the Department at nationalich@chg.gov.ie for more information.

The full list of customs and traditions recognised on the list are: Uileann Piping

Hurling

Cruitireacht na hÉireann / Irish Harping

Winterage in the Burren

Limerick Lace

Turas Cholm Cille

Snap Net Fishing

Irish Crochet Lace

Cobh Carillon Playing

Native Irish Pedigree Dog Breeds

Art and Practice of Falconry

St Moling’s Pilgrim’s Route

Mountmellick Embroidery

Cant/Gamon, the traditional language spoken by Travellers

Traveller Tinsmithing

Sea Currach Making

Mummers of Fingal

Basketmaking

Letterpress Printing in Ireland

Floating Heritage

Carrickmacross Lack Making

Marcanna na Talaimh

Dry Stone Construction

Irish Traditional Music

Traditional Farming and Sheepdog Training

Irish Draught Horse Breeding

Boyne Currach Making

Loy Digging

Holy Wells in County Clare

Mid Kerry Biddy