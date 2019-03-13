Hurley brandished at fast food restaurant

A young man was ordered to do 150 hours of community service yesterday after gardaí were previously called to a McDonald’s outlet because of his threatening behaviour of carrying a hurley. A suspended five-month jail term was also imposed on David Raymond, of 48 Aisling Lawn, Ballincollig, Co Cork, at Cork District Court. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the 21-year-old was anxious to avoid a prison sentence for his behaviour.

Mr Buttimer said the State accepted that while the young man was carrying a hurley at the time he did not wave it around or use it in a threatening manner. He said Raymond would be happy to do the community service. Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident that gave rise to the charges occurred at McDonald’s in Ballincollig. Sergeant Kelleher said:

“On April 28, 2018, David Raymond was part of a group in McDonald’s. They were shouting and roaring in a loud and threatening manner, using foul language and scaring customers.

“The group was approached by a female member of staff and asked to leave. At this point, Mr Raymond, who was in possession of a hurley, started shouting and roaring at her and using bad language and threatening her and refused to leave McDonald’s.

READ MORE Urgent psychiatric assessment on vulnerable woman brought forward following concerns

“The staff member was in fear and called gardaí. When gardaí arrived at the scene, Mr Raymond had left but was located a short distance away at Powdermill, Ballincollig, still in possession of the hurley.

He added: “Mr Raymond resisted arrest and started kicking out at gardaí when they attempted to put him in the patrol car. Pepper spray had to be deployed to prevent Mr Raymond from injuring himself and gardaí.”

Raymond had 58 previous convictions including counts for assault and public order offences. The defendant was convicted on counts of threatening behaviour at McDonald’s and at Powdermill as well as two other charges, namely being drunk and a danger and obstructing gardaí.