Hundreds to attend funeral of Donegal model and mother-of-two

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral of tragic young Donegal mum Jasmine McMonagle which takes place tomorrow.

The 28-year-old mum-of-two was found dead at her home in Killygordon, Co Donegal on Friday morning last.

The aspiring actress and model will be laid to rest following funeral mass at St Mary's Church in Castlefinn.

She is survived by her mother Jacqueline, sister Jenna, brother Christopher and her two daughters, aged 7 and 1.

Ms McMonagle's partner Richard Burke, aged 27, appeared in court at the weekend charged with the murder.

Burke appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court before Judge Kevin Kilrane on Saturday night.

Wearing a grey top and grey tracksuit bottoms, Burke was charged with Murder Contrary to Common Law.

The accused, who was represented by solicitor Frank Dorrian, did not speak during the brief appearance.

Burke, of 49 Forest Park, Killygordon, was brought to court amidst heavy Garda security from Letterkenny Garda station.

Detective Garda Sgt. Michael Galvin told the court that he arrested Burke at 3.15pm at Letterkenny Garda station.

When charged the accused replied "I understand everything."

Garda Superintendent Colm Nevin applied to have the accused remanded in custody to Harristown Court until next Friday, January 11 and this was granted by Judge John Kilrane.

Mother of two Ms McMonagle, aged 28 and originally from Castlefinn, was found dead at her home at Forest Park in Killygordan at 7.30am on Friday morning last.

It followed a siege at the home when Gardai had been refused entry following reports of a domestic disturbance at around 4am.

Ms McMonagle, an aspiring actress and model, was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.