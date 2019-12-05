News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hundreds protest outside Dáil calling for action to address homelessness

Hundreds protest outside Dáil calling for action to address homelessness
Marty Conlon & his niece Cara Conlon, 6, both from Baldoyle, during a Protest Against Homelessness in Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 04:28 PM

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Dáil today, calling for action to address homelessness.

The protest was largely organised by homeless people themselves through a Facebook group.

The Dáil heard statements on housing at the same time.

One protester travelled up from Galway to take part: "I came from Galway to be here today because I believed that something needs to be done and pressure needs to be put on the government.

Hundreds protest outside Dáil calling for action to address homelessness

Another protester said: "There's too much greed. Everyone deserves a home. People in Direct Provision deserve homes. People on the streets deserve homes. People that are couch surfing deserve homes."

More on this topic

#WarmForWinter campaign sees coats hung on Ha'penny Bridge for homeless people#WarmForWinter campaign sees coats hung on Ha'penny Bridge for homeless people

Numbers helped by Simon charity at all-time highNumbers helped by Simon charity at all-time high

Plight of homeless children raised in the DáilPlight of homeless children raised in the Dáil

Homelessness on the rise: A national shameHomelessness on the rise: A national shame


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Sentence upheld in garda corruption appealSentence upheld in garda corruption appeal

Dara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignationDara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignation

Facebook photos sees man lose court caseFacebook photos sees man lose court case

'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress


Lifestyle

The bug causes vomiting and diarrhoea and can leave people feeling weak.Tips to help stop the spread of the dreaded norovirus

Susan McGarvey, public health nurse, Arranmore, Co Donegal.Working Life: Public health nurse Susan McGarvey

I have a mild dose of laryngitis, brought on by a throat infection. I’ve tried gargling with salted water but it hasn’t helped much. What would you recommend?Natural Health: How to deal with incredibly frustrating laryngitis

Searching for the perfect perfume to gift this Christmas? Rachel Marie Walsh picks the best.Searching for the perfect perfume to gift this Christmas? We've got you covered

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »