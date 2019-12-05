Hundreds protest outside Dáil calling for action to address homelessness

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Dáil today, calling for action to address homelessness.

The protest was largely organised by homeless people themselves through a Facebook group.

The Dáil heard statements on housing at the same time.

One protester travelled up from Galway to take part: "I came from Galway to be here today because I believed that something needs to be done and pressure needs to be put on the government.

Another protester said: "There's too much greed. Everyone deserves a home. People in Direct Provision deserve homes. People on the streets deserve homes. People that are couch surfing deserve homes."