News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hundreds of social houses to be built in Tallaght - but Cllr wants more

Hundreds of social houses to be built in Tallaght - but Cllr wants more
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 12:10 PM

South Dublin County Council has announced 500 new homes will be built in Tallaght.

The Killinarden site is one of the last available areas within the council bounds.

It will feature 300 affordable units, with a mix of private and social housing too.

Councillor Louise Dunne proposed keeping the land in public ownership, but was defeated:

"We believe it should have been all affordable and social. We don't believe there should any private (houses) on it.

"We have enough private developments going ahead in Tallaght," she added.

We believe that if the proposal we had put on the floor yesterday had of been accepted it would have cost the State less than what this is going to cost.

READ MORE

250 new social homes to be built nationwide by Circle VHA

More on this topic

250 new social homes to be built nationwide by Circle VHA250 new social homes to be built nationwide by Circle VHA

Only 35% of social housing targets met by SeptemberOnly 35% of social housing targets met by September

Fianna Fáil leader accuses Fine Gael of 'looking down their noses' at social housing projectsFianna Fáil leader accuses Fine Gael of 'looking down their noses' at social housing projects

Developer offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in CoolockDeveloper offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in Coolock


TOPIC: Social Housing

More in this Section

Woman's section of Limerick Prison 39% above capacityWoman's section of Limerick Prison 39% above capacity

Heavy rain expected in 15 counties todayHeavy rain expected in 15 counties today

Visa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to IrelandVisa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to Ireland

Varadkar and Martin to meet again tomorrow after discussing 'variety of policy issues'Varadkar and Martin to meet again tomorrow after discussing 'variety of policy issues'


Lifestyle

Give your Mam a day of rest this Mother’s Day, with a book she can relate to and cosy up with. Hannah Stephenson selects 10 of the best.10 top reads for Mother’s Day

The problem with the coronavirus is trying to find someone you can believe.Learner Dad: What is the correct amount of panic for parents to apply over Covid-19?

If there isn’t a travel ban in place, there’s no need to cancel your holiday, says Sarah Marshall.Essential advice for travellers concerned about coronavirus

Cracked, painful skin can be an unfortunate side effect to staying sanitary. Prudence Wade asks an expert what we can do about it.Coronavirus: How to prevent dry skin from constant hand-washing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »